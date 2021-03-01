Around the AFC North: Steelers Are Sticking With Ben Roethlisberger

Pittsburgh Steelers: Team President Wants Ben Roethlisberger Back

The Steelers have verbally committed to bringing Ben Roethlisberger back for another year after Team President Art Rooney II and the longtime veteran met last week.

The two had a "productive meeting" in which they discussed "a lot of things that relate to where we are and where we want to go."

"Ben assured me that he is committed to coming back to help us win, and I told Ben that we would like to have him back to help us win a championship," Rooney further said in a statement. "We both understand that the next step is to work out Ben's contract situation."

The final year of Roethlisberger's current contract has a $41.2 million salary cap hit and the Steelers are currently more than $19 million over the projected cap.

That means if the Steelers do bring Roethlisberger back, he would either have to accept a pay cut to the veteran minimum, which would give him a cap hit at just over $23 million, or the two sides would have to reach a contract restructure and extension. It must be worked out before March 17.

In a statement to NFL Network on Tuesday night, Roethlisberger's agent, Ryan Tollner, said "we are happy to creatively adjust his contract to help them build the best team possible."