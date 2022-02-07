Around the AFC North: Steelers Expected to Name Former Ravens Coach Defensive Coordinator

Austin has previous experience as a defensive coordinator with the Lions and Bengals and he has been a defensive backs coach with the Seahawks, Cardinals and Baltimore. Former Steelers defensive coordinator Keith Butler retired after the season, and one of Austin's primary goals will be to improve Pittsburgh's run defense which ranked last in the NFL in 2021.

"TA, he's a great coach," Fitzpatrick said via ESPN's Brooke Pryor in January. "I'm not going to talk too good about him because I want him to stay in Pittsburgh. I know everybody else is trying to get at him. He's a great coach. I love his attention to detail, the way that he approaches the game, the way he lets the players have a voice. A lot of coaches don't really let players have a voice. I'm appreciative of that."