Around the AFC North: Steelers Get First Win, Prepare to Face Ravens

Zac Taylor is still looking for his first win as Bengals head coach, and Cincinnati was competitive in close losses to the Seattle Seahawks and Buffalo Bills. But the Bengals took a step in the wrong direction in Pittsburgh, leaving them with a short week to regroup before hosting the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

"We didn't expect to be an 0-4 team, but that's where we're at right now," Taylor said. "There's no excuses we can make."

Browns: When Mayfield Doesn't Get Hit, Cleveland is Tough to Beat

The Ravens recorded just one quarterback hit against Baker Mayfield in Week 4. That occurred on the game's first series, when Tyus Bowser sacked Mayfield on third down to force a punt.

For the most part, Mayfield had plenty of time to throw during Cleveland's 40-25 victory. And when Mayfield has time, he's tough to beat. The Browns are 7-2 during Mayfield's young career when he is sacked no more than once.

Mayfield had a self-deprecating evaluation of his play against the Ravens. After a Week 3 loss in which Browns Head Coach Freddie Kitchens took some heat for his play-calling, Mayfield had a bounce-back game against Baltimore and said Kitchens never deserved the criticism.

"I played better. When the quarterback sucks, it' got to be pretty hard to call plays," Mayfield said at his postgame press conference.

The Browns are facing a tough stretch, with their next three games against teams with winning records – at San Francisco (3-0) next Monday; at home vs. Seattle (3-1) in Week 6; followed by a bye in Week 7 before a visit to New England (4-0) in Week 8.

Cleveland will need Mayfield playing well to have success during that stretch. He says he's more focused on making quick reads and throwing before the opponent's pass rush can get to him.