Around the AFC North: Steelers Winning With Ferocious Pass Rush

Pittsburgh Steelers: Potent Pass Rush is Blasting Quarterbacks

The Steelers gave Denver quarterbacks Drew Lock and Jeff Driskel a beatdown on Sunday, sacking them a combined seven times during a 26-21 victory in Pittsburgh's home opener.

Pittsburgh was expected to have one of the NFL's best defenses this season, but the pass rush has been even more ferocious than advertised. The Steelers lead the AFC with 10 sacks and had 19 quarterback hits against Denver, knocking Lock out of the game early with a shoulder injury. In Week 1 against the New York Giants, Pittsburgh sacked Daniel Jones three times and had eight hits on him.

Outside linebacker T.J. Watt leads the Steelers sack parade with 2 ½, but there are eight different Steelers with at least a half-sack. The variety of Pittsburgh's pass rush has made it more difficult to handle. Opponents know the rush is coming. But they can't be sure which players will bring the heat, especially when the Steelers decide to blitz.

"We'll bring anyone, and that's just a philosophical approach," Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin said via the Pittsburgh Tribune. "We're an attacking group."

The Steelers have at least one sack in 59 straight games, the longest streak in the NFL. In each of the last three seasons, Pittsburgh has either led the league lead in sacks or tied for the lead.