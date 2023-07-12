Art Modell One of 60 Semifinalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame

Modell, who passed away in 2012 at the age of 87, was one of the game's most influential owners and has Hall of Fame-worthy credentials. He was a finalist for the Hall in 2020 and 2022, but has been denied entry by voters who have harbored anger about Modell's decision to move his Cleveland Browns franchise to Baltimore in 1995. Yet, three former owners who moved franchises are in the Hall of Fame – Al Davis, Lamar Hunt and Dan Reeves.

Modell was the chairman of the NFL Television Committee for 31 years (1962-1993), and the contracts he negotiated set the standard for professional sports and paved the way for the massive TV ratings, popularity, and revenue the league enjoys to this day. Modell also helped establish NFL Films, founded by Ed Sabol who is in the Hall of Fame along with his son Steve Sabol.

Modell served on the committee to merge the NFL and AFL then agreed to move to the AFC. His teams won two NFL championships, including Super Bowl XXXV with the Ravens.

"Art Modell was one of the greatest owners in the history of the NFL," New York Giants President and CEO John Mara has said. "He contributed in so many ways to the success of this league, and he deserves a place in Canton."

The 76-year-old Kunz was the second overall pick in the 1969 draft by the Atlanta Falcons where he spent his first five seasons before being traded to the Colts in 1975. Kunz spent his final six seasons in Baltimore and the Notre Dame product continued to excel as one of the league's top linemen, named to the Pro Bowl seven times in his career.