Backup Quarterback Tyler Huntley Shows Something in Loss

"I was just trying to get warmed up as quickly as I could," Huntley said. "I just tried to help this team and do what I could to get closer and give us a chance."

The Ravens have offseason decisions to make regarding their backup quarterback and Huntley is clearly in the picture. Veteran quarterback Robert Griffin III is not under contract for next season, after finishing his third year with the Ravens on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. Backup quarterback Trace McSorley suffered a season-ending knee injury in December and he has seen very little playing time in his two seasons with the team.

After the injuries to Griffin and McSorley, Huntley was elevated from the practice squad to being the No. 2 quarterback, and he has traits that could allow him to remain in that role. Huntley's mobility fits the Ravens' offense, and though he wasn't drafted, he had a strong college career at Utah where he threw for 3,092 yards, 19 touchdowns and just four interceptions as a senior. He completed 73 percent of his passes and also ran for 290 yards and five scores.

Huntley was named first-team Pac 12 over former Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert, who was drafted sixth overall and had an impressive rookie season with the Los Angeles Chargers. None of Huntley's teammates were surprised by how calmly Huntley handled Saturday night's emergency situation.

"Obviously, you want your best players out there when the game is on the line, but we had confidence in 'Snoop,'" defensive end Calais Campbell said. "I see him in practice, and I see he has potential to be a great player and to see an opportunity – and he seized it. He went out there and made some plays and gave us an opportunity. It's inches – it's a game of inches, and we just didn't get it done. But we fought hard."

Huntley and Jackson are both from South Florida, and they faced each other in a memorable high school playoff game in 2014. Huntley's team prevailed in a clash that Jackson reminded Huntley about after he signed with Baltimore in April.

Both Jackson and Huntley have reached their dream of playing in the NFL, and it's clear that Huntley has the potential to stay. The Ravens' season is over. But Huntley's career might just be getting started.

"We have all seen what Snoop can do, and you've seen that," outside linebacker Matthew Judon said. "It could've been a different game or outcome or something, if he could've connected with 'Hollywood' up the sideline. That's just what it is. He went out there fighting, and we all have [had] faith in 'Snoop' since he got here. It's not newfound love.