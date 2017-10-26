Baltimore 'Gets Back to Raven Football' With Shutout in Must-Win Game

"We got back to playing Raven football tonight," Suggs said after Thursday's victory.

The win moves the Ravens to 4-4 on the season and keeps them in the thick of the AFC playoff picture.

"We definitely needed this performance," defensive tackle Brandon Williams said. "We definitely needed to show the doubters that we ain't going nowhere. We're still here. We had a little slump. Things happen. But the Baltimore Ravens defense and the Baltimore Ravens, period, are still fighting. We're still standing."

Coming into Sunday's matchup, the Ravens had lost four of their last five games. The offense had struggled to find any sort of a rhythm and the defense had given up 400 rushing yards over the previous two weeks.

The Ravens risked falling out of the playoff race if they lost to the Dolphins, and the significance of the game was not lost on the locker room. The results of the last two weeks had Williams' thoughts stirring in the middle of the night before the game, and he tweeted just after midnight that, "A storm is coming."

"I just knew," Williams said. "I just knew what the Baltimore Ravens have, who we are. What you guys saw is exactly what we are – a hard-nosed team, that runs to the ball, stops the run, gets a bunch of tackles in the backfield. That's who we are. And that's what we displayed tonight."

The victory was Baltimore's best all-around performance of the season. The offense started early with a 34-yard strike from quarterback Joe Flacco to wide receiver Jeremy Maclin, and kicker Justin Tucker added a pair of long field goals to make it 13-0.

Perhaps the game's most decisive moment came late in the second quarter when Dolphins linebacker Kiko Alonso delivered an illegal hit on Flacco that knocked him out of the game with a concussion. The play fired up Baltimore's bench and elevated the team's emotion.