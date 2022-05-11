Mailbag: What Bargain Free-Agent Signings Could Still Be Coming?

Downing: The left guard competition will be one of the best offensive position battles of training camp. The rest of the line is mostly set, assuming left tackle Ronnie Stanley is healthy, but several players are vying for the starting left guard job. Ben Cleveland, Tyre Phillips and Ben Powers are all in the mix, and it's tough to declare a leader in the clubhouse at this point. All of them have starting experience, and this is really just a matter who earns the job in camp and the preseason. The other candidate is Patrick Mekari, but we'll get to him more in the next question.

Cleveland and Phillips are former third-round picks, and the Ravens have high expectations for both of them. Cleveland (6-foot-6, 357 pounds) has ideal size for the position, but Phillips (6-5, 344) is also plenty big. Powers (6-4, 310) has the most starting experience of the group, and he won the job last year in training camp. If Cleveland or Powers win the job, that gives the Ravens flexibility with Phillips because he can play multiple spots along the offensive line. It's easy to make predictions now in May, but the starter at left guard will come down to who can consistently stay on the field and play at a high level throughout the summer. Based on how the competition unfolds, there could be other teams calling General Manager Eric DeCosta to acquire one of the linemen on the roster, similar to what happened last year with Ben Bredesen.