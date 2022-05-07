50 Words or Less: Adding Jarvis Landry Feels Like a Right-Player, Right-Price Move

Various thoughts on various things, all in 50 words or less:

There are reports about the Ravens being interested in signing veteran wide receiver Jarvis Landry. This feels like a classic Ravens right-player, right-price move. Landry has been ultra-productive over his career, comes with strong leadership and work ethic. He'd bring some more dawg to the offense.

Eric DeCosta expressed confidence in the team's young wide receivers during his interview on "The Lounge" podcast. That doesn't mean he doesn't also want to supplement with a veteran. Marquise Brown had 146 targets last season, so there's plenty to go around and still let the young'ins grow.