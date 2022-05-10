Late for Work 5/10: What Is Chuck Clark's Future With Ravens?

When Head Coach John Harbaugh was asked at Saturday's rookie minicamp about Clark's future, he made it clear that he views the veteran as an important member of the team.

"Chuck [Clark] is a big part of this team, and I'm planning on Chuck being here," Harbaugh said. "I'm not going to worry about all the other stuff. The other stuff is the other stuff. It's part of pro football, I understand it. But I love Chuck Clark, I love the way he plays, and I'm very happy that he's a Raven."

There's no denying that Clark is beloved by teammates and coaches, but as Harbaugh alluded, there's a business side to football.

"He has two years left on a team-friendly deal that pays him a base salary of $2.75 million this year. If the Ravens had visions of extending his contract, this would have been the offseason to do it," Zrebiec wrote. "Instead, they went out and made Williams the seventh highest-paid safety in football and then used the first of their two first-rounders on Hamilton.

"Clark lives in Baltimore year round and he's said in the past that this is where he wants to be. However, the Williams and Hamilton additions this offseason certainly make his future murkier."

Zrebiec noted that if Clark does request a trade, the Ravens will likely try to accommodate him, as they did when Hayden Hurst, Orlando Brown Jr. and Marquise Brown wanted to move on.

That said, the Ravens aren't going to make any deals that don't benefit them. As General Manager Eric DeCosta has said, the Ravens always have to win the trade.

"It just doesn't make a ton of sense for the Ravens to trade Clark, unless they are presented with a really good offer, like an early-round draft choice or a solid player who fills a need," Zrebiec wrote.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler said there would be a market for Clark if he was available.

"I'm hearing that multiple teams checked in on his status on draft night in light of Baltimore drafting safety Kyle Hamilton at No. 14 overall — presumably to pair him with Marcus Williams for a backfield tandem," Fowler wrote. "Clark isn't requesting a trade but wants to play, which is why he would welcome a potential change. Maybe nothing happens, but it's worth noting."