Best And Worst Ravens Grades vs. Dolphins





Veteran left tackle Bryant McKinnie struggled against Miami and ended up with a -5.9 grade from PFF. The veteran left tackle had problems in both run and pass blocking. The lowest grade on the offensive line actually went to A.Q. Shipley (-6.6), who took over at left guard when Kelechi Osemele left the game with back spasms. Center Gino Gradkowski (-2.1) and even Pro Bowl right guard Marshal Yanda (-0.5) did not receive favorable grades.

While the left side of the line struggled, right tackle Michael Oher (2.6) had a good day, especially as a run blocker. The fifth-year tackle received the highest grade of any player on the offense, and his run blocking led the way. The Ravens averaged 6.1 yards per carry (10 carries, 61 yards) when they ran behind Oher or on either side of him. The win over Miami was Oher's best performance of the season, according to PFF.

Quarterback ( 1.5)

The statistical output from quarterback Joe Flacco Sunday was fairly pedestrian, but PFF's breakdown shows that Flacco had a solid day delivering big throws in the face of pressure. Flacco earned a 1.5 grade, which made him one of three offensive players with a mark over 1.0. Flacco earned positive grades when he was under pressure and when he had time to throw. He was at his best throwing intermediate routes over the middle of the field, completing six passes for 120 yards on throws between hash marks and between 10-19 yards.

Wide Receivers/Tight Ends ( 1.5)

Led by Torrey Smith (1.3), the receivers had a solid day against Miami. Despite being short staffed with only three healthy wideouts, Smith, Tandon Doss (0.5) and Deonte Thompson (-0.4) were still able to find holes in the secondary and pick up first downs.

Tight end Ed Dickson had an improved day in the passing game (1.0), but struggled as a run blocker (-1.9). Dallas Clark did not have a catch on the day, but his contributions went under the radar and he finished with a positive overall grade (0.9).