Biggest Storylines at Ravens Training Camp

After an offseason of major moves, the Ravens begin their 2023 training camp with a Wednesday afternoon practice at the Under Armour Performance Center.

The sun will be hot, and so will the storylines. Here are the biggest ones to watch as the Ravens ramp up for a season that holds great promise:

How quickly will the new offense click?

It will be critical to establish timing and confidence during training camp, with key starters such as Lamar Jackson, Odell Beckham Jr., and Mark Andrews unlikely to play during the preseason.

Starting a new offensive era under first-year coordinator Todd Monken, the Ravens plan to speed up their tempo and open up the passing game. The potential for a dynamic offense is in place, with playmakers galore surrounding Jackson. Now it's time to put the pieces together.

"I'm excited for all the Baltimore fans, really everybody, to see the difference of what this offense could be," Andrews said. "This is going to be a different offense… there's going to be little nuances, here or there. We're going to be able to throw the ball and do good things. I'm excited about the receivers; Coach Monken is doing his thing. He's really teaching well and making us all excited about learning and [the] install of his offense."