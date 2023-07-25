Mark Andrews Sees a Different Role in Todd Monken's Offense

Mark Andrews has been the workhorse of the Ravens' receiving attack. Now with more thoroughbreds in the stable and a new leader calling the shots, Andrews sees his role changing somewhat.

Andrews has led the Ravens in targets, receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns in three of the past four seasons, including each of the past two.

The additions of Odell Beckham Jr., first-round pick Zay Flowers and Nelson Agholor should lighten the load on the Ravens' star tight end. When Baltimore needs a clutch play, the defense is going to have more targets to keep an eye on.

"It's important to spread the ball out," Andrews said Tuesday, on the eve of the Ravens' first training camp practice. "I know that the guys that we have on this roster are able to get open, make big-time catches and do all those different things. Being a team guy, I just want to win games. That's all that matters to me."