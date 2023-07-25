Mark Andrews Sees a Different Role in Todd Monken's Offense

Mark Andrews has been the workhorse of the Ravens' receiving attack. Now with more thoroughbreds in the stable and a new leader calling the shots, Andrews sees his role changing somewhat.
Andrews has led the Ravens in targets, receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns in three of the past four seasons, including each of the past two.
The additions of Odell Beckham Jr., first-round pick Zay Flowers and Nelson Agholor should lighten the load on the Ravens' star tight end. When Baltimore needs a clutch play, the defense is going to have more targets to keep an eye on.
"It's important to spread the ball out," Andrews said Tuesday, on the eve of the Ravens' first training camp practice. "I know that the guys that we have on this roster are able to get open, make big-time catches and do all those different things. Being a team guy, I just want to win games. That's all that matters to me."
Andrews has an undeniable connection with Lamar Jackson, which has led to countless off-schedule highlight-reel catches. There's been a great deal of freedom built into Baltimore's offense when it came to Andrews getting open for his quarterback.
It remains to be seen how much of that Andrews will have under Todd Monken's guidance. Greg Roman was Andrews' tight ends coach before he was the offensive coordinator. Monken's offense brings a new challenge for Andrews as he enters his sixth season.
"I'm still learning the offense and that's why I'm so excited to get back to training camp and really carve out my role and find out the do's and dont's of the offense," Andrews said.
"I think it's new and exciting. Any time you can learn something – I've been playing in the same offense for the last five years – so as a player to be able to grow and learn, I'm going to soak it all in like I'm a rookie."
Andrews had 73 catches for 847 yards and five touchdowns last season, a dip from his historic 2021 campaign in which he notched 107 receptions for 1,361 yards and nine scores. Part of the reason for the drop is because Andrews was playing banged up for much of the year.
As he enters camp, Andrews said he's thinking more about the advice Ravens legendary tight end Todd Heap once gave him, to practice and play smart. Andrews is maniacal about the daily work of football, but said he'll be a little more amenable to an occasional veteran day off.
"I've got a big picture in mind where I want to be playing late in the playoffs and feel incredible. That's my goal," Andrews said.