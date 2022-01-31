Bills Will Interview Tee Martin for Offensive Coordinator

The Buffalo Bills have requested to interview Ravens Wide Receivers Coach Tee Martin, Head Coach John Harbaugh said Monday.

The Bills have an opening after Brian Daboll was hired to be the head coach of the New York Giants. Martin is the first reported outside candidate, although Quarterbacks Coach Ken Dorsey is expected to be a strong contender.

In his first year as an NFL coach, Martin helped improve the Ravens' wide receivers, a position group that had been under much scrutiny for years.

Marquise "Hollywood" Brown topped 1,000 yards, rookie first-round pick Rashod Bateman showed flashes and made an instant impact despite missing the first five games, and Devin Duvernay and James Proche II both took steps forward in their second season. Veteran Sammy Watkins also made some of the season's most clutch plays.

Offensively, the wide receiver play was one of Baltimore's strong suits this season, as Harbaugh's outside-the-box hiring of two former college coaches to work in tandem paid off. Martin worked alongside Pass Game Specialist Keith Williams, who drilled down into the receivers' route-running and other technical aspects.