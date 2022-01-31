Bills Will Interview Tee Martin for Offensive Coordinator

Jan 31, 2022 at 03:06 PM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

013122-Martin
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Ravens WR Coach Tee Martin

The Buffalo Bills have requested to interview Ravens Wide Receivers Coach Tee Martin, Head Coach John Harbaugh said Monday.

The Bills have an opening after Brian Daboll was hired to be the head coach of the New York Giants. Martin is the first reported outside candidate, although Quarterbacks Coach Ken Dorsey is expected to be a strong contender.

In his first year as an NFL coach, Martin helped improve the Ravens' wide receivers, a position group that had been under much scrutiny for years.

Marquise "Hollywood" Brown topped 1,000 yards, rookie first-round pick Rashod Bateman showed flashes and made an instant impact despite missing the first five games, and Devin Duvernay and James Proche II both took steps forward in their second season. Veteran Sammy Watkins also made some of the season's most clutch plays.

Offensively, the wide receiver play was one of Baltimore's strong suits this season, as Harbaugh's outside-the-box hiring of two former college coaches to work in tandem paid off. Martin worked alongside Pass Game Specialist Keith Williams, who drilled down into the receivers' route-running and other technical aspects.

A former standout college quarterback at Tennessee who had a brief NFL career, Martin spent the previous 15 years coaching in college, including passing game coordinator and assistant head coach for two years at his alma mater. Martin has helped mentor and develop a number of successful NFL wide receivers, including JuJu Smith-Schuster, Nelson Agholor, Robert Woods and Randall Cobb.

