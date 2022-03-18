Bradley Bozeman Going to Panthers on One-Year Deal

Bozeman started 16 games for the Ravens the past three seasons, at center last year and left guard the two prior.

He was a solid player during his four-year tenure, reliable in both run and pass blocking. He was beloved in the locker room and in the community as the Ravens' back-to-back Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee.

Bozeman seemed to doubt the possibility that he would return to Baltimore when he got emotional about how much he has loved the community in his season-ending press conference.

The Ravens could move Patrick Mekari back to center, where he started previously in parts of 2019 and 2020. Trystan Colon is another possibility and the Ravens could look to sign or draft more competition.