Bradley Bozeman's Switch to Center Is Going Smoothly

The Ravens used the pistol formation in 2020 more than any NFL team, which puts a premium on the center's ability to snap the ball accurately. When the quarterback is forced to reach high or low, or to the side to control the snap, it can impact the timing of a play. Training camp reps are crucial for Bozeman, giving him a solid foundation with which to enter the season.

"We just have to chase it every day," Harbaugh said. "We had some high snaps today from a couple of the centers. The snaps need to be there as much as possible, and it's tough. All of a sudden, you have loaded pressure coming from one side or the other, and you have to get moving out of there. Your hips might come up. You might drop. You might step up, and all of a sudden, the ball starts moving somewhere, because your hands are moving on the release. So, we just have to keep working on that under pressure. It's one thing to be out there just sitting there snapping; it's like throwing batting practice. It's another thing when it's real."