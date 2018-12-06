Brandon Carr Named Ravens' Walter Payton Man of the Year

Carr also continually reaches out to communities most in need of help. As a native of Flint, Mich. the water crisis really hit home for Carr. In 2016, Carr donated $100,000 to create the Carr Cares Fund for Flint and another $10,000 to the Safe Water Safe Homes Fund that helps with the infrastructure problems.

This past September, Carr spoke to students at the Ravens inaugural Flock Above Mentoring Program launch event. Carr spent hours talking to ninth graders in the group about his personal journey and various challenges he's faced over the years. He encouraged the students to try to help make their community a better place and be a positive role model for others.

This Thanksgiving, Carr participated in Pack to Give Back, an event that helps pack holiday meals for more than 10,000 families alongside more than 300 volunteers. For the second straight year, Carr will team up with Ravens to host the 14th Annual Holiday Helpers shopping event this December, which invites 60 underprivileged children from the Baltimore area to shop for the holidays at Target.

"There's been talk before about that he's the 'Iron Man' now with his 172 consecutive starts, but he's the 'Iron Man' also out in the community," Ravens Defensive Coordinator Wink Martindale said.