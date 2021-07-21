Brandon Stephens Signs, All Ravens Rookies Under Contract

Stephens is a former running back who switched to cornerback when he transferred from UCLA to SMU. He has good size and showed impressive intelligence and skills to pick up the new position quickly. He made a lot of plays on the ball (22 passes defensed in two seasons).

Stephens has the versatility to play cornerback or safety, and saw reps at both spots over the summer in Baltimore. He'll look to carve out a spot in the Ravens' deep secondary and on special teams.