Brandon Stephens Signs, All Ravens Rookies Under Contract

Jul 21, 2021 at 09:32 AM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

072121-Stephens-Signing
DB Brandon Stephens

The entire Ravens draft class is now under contract before training camp kicks off, as third-round defensive back Brandon Stephens inked his rookie deal Wednesday morning.

Stephens is a former running back who switched to cornerback when he transferred from UCLA to SMU. He has good size and showed impressive intelligence and skills to pick up the new position quickly. He made a lot of plays on the ball (22 passes defensed in two seasons).

Stephens has the versatility to play cornerback or safety, and saw reps at both spots over the summer in Baltimore. He'll look to carve out a spot in the Ravens' deep secondary and on special teams.

Stephens and fellow third-round pick Ben Cleveland, who inked his deal Tuesday, were the final two rookies to sign. The rookies have a week of training camp before the veterans report on July 27.

Related Content

news

Training Camp Competition: Wide Receivers

The Ravens drafted Rashod Bateman and Tylan Wallace and signed Sammy Watkins, raising the competition within the wide receiver group heading into camp.
news

Late for Work 7/21: A Word of Caution for Ravens' Upgraded Offense

Ravens' offensive weapons ranked in the top half of the NFL. A surprise pick for Ravens' most important position battle of training camp. Lamar Jackson gets the nod over Kyler Murray on GMFB. Developers have big plans for the area around M&T Bank Stadium.
news

Ben Cleveland Signs Rookie Contract

The rookie third-round pick will compete for a starting spot at left guard. Only one rookie draft pick remains unsigned.
news

Training Camp Competition: Quarterbacks

Who will be Lamar Jackson's backup? Trace McSorley and Tyler Huntley will square off in one of the more interesting camp competitions.
news

Late for Work 7/20: Ravens Projected to Be One of Top Three Teams Over Next Three Seasons

If the passing game improves, the Ravens offense 'could be borderline unstoppable.' The market for edge rushers thins as Melvin Ingram reportedly signs with the Steelers. Lamar Jackson is snubbed from Olympic-themed quarterback rankings.
news

Around the AFC North: Long-Term Outlook for the Division

The Steelers are all-in in a win-now scenario. The Browns have a strong, young roster. The Bengals have a quarterback to build around.
news

SociaLight: Gus Edwards Buys His Parents A House

Fresh off his extension with the Ravens, Gus Edwards buys his mom and dad a house. 
news

Late for Work 7/19: Will the Ravens Defense Be Better or Worse?

Could rookie OLB Odafe Oweh lead the team in sacks? The Ravens are ranked as an average pass blocking team and here's why that could be wrong.
news

What Mink Thinks: Ravens Assistant Coaches Hold the Keys

The Ravens are banking on their assistant coaches to unlock a young team's potential, particularly in several key spots.
news

Poll: What Is the Ravens' Greatest Strength

The Ravens have a lot of strengths as they head into the 2021 season. Which is the biggest?
news

Press Release: All Passes To Ravens Stadium Practice Claimed

37,000 Free Passes Claimed by Ravens Fans in Under 24 Hours
