Brandon Stephens Signs, All Ravens Rookies Under Contract

The entire Ravens draft class is now under contract before training camp kicks off, as third-round defensive back Brandon Stephens inked his rookie deal Wednesday morning.
Stephens is a former running back who switched to cornerback when he transferred from UCLA to SMU. He has good size and showed impressive intelligence and skills to pick up the new position quickly. He made a lot of plays on the ball (22 passes defensed in two seasons).
Stephens has the versatility to play cornerback or safety, and saw reps at both spots over the summer in Baltimore. He'll look to carve out a spot in the Ravens' deep secondary and on special teams.
Stephens and fellow third-round pick Ben Cleveland, who inked his deal Tuesday, were the final two rookies to sign. The rookies have a week of training camp before the veterans report on July 27.