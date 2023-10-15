The Breakdown: Brown's Five Thoughts on Jolly Good Win in London

The Ravens (4-2) made their trip to London a success by knocking off the Titans, 24-16, at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

After jumping to an 18-3 halftime lead, the Titans closed to within five points quickly in the third quarter. However, the offense and defense closed out the game for a much-needed victory.

Here are my five thoughts from the game:

Geno Stone Comes Up Big Again

With the Ravens clinging to an 18-13 lead and the Titans moving again, somebody needed to make a play for Baltimore. That somebody was Geno Stone, who stepped up big time after Kyle Hamilton was ejected in the third quarter for a helmet-to-helmet hit on former Ravens wide receiver Chris Moore.

Stone made a huge interception in the third quarter that ended a Titans' drive after they had crossed into Baltimore territory and were threatening to take the lead. That turnover by Stone turned the momentum in Baltimore's favor. Justin Tucker kicked his fifth field goal on the next drive to give Baltimore a little breathing room with an eight-point lead, and Stone played well the rest of game after Marcus Williams (hamstring) also departed.