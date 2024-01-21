The Breakdown: Brown's Five Thoughts on Ravens Taking Down Texans

Lamar Jackson Responds Like*an*MVP

No other player in the NFL can dominate in as many ways as Jackson. He showed that again with a historic performance, becoming the first player in NFL history with two passing touchdowns, two rushing touchdowns, 100 yards rushing and a quarterback rating over 100 (121.8) in the same game.

The tension was thick at halftime with the score tied, 10-10, and the Texans looking like a team capable of pulling off an upset. Jackson had already been sacked three times by Houston's blitzing defense, and he had plenty to say in the locker room at halftime, although he didn't want to repeat it.

"It wouldn't be appropriate," Jackson said, drawing laughter.

How Jackson responded in the second half was very appropriate for a great player. He led the Ravens on three straight touchdown drives to salt away the victory – his best playoff performance that showed he's more than ready to lead the Ravens to their ultimate goal.

The playoffs are where championships are won and legacies are made. Jackson entered this game with a 1-3 postseason record – the biggest blemish in his stellar career. Even if he tried not to hear talk about his postseason record, he couldn't avoid it.

"You know I've heard it," Jackson said. "I've seen it. I really don't care about what people say. I'm trying to win. This is a different team like I've been saying. We just have to stay locked in."