Around the AFC North: Browns Give Huge Extension to Tight End

May 30, 2022 at 11:01 AM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

ATAFCN 5.30.22
David Richard/AP Photos
David Njoku

Cleveland Browns: Browns Give Tight End Huge Extension Topping Mark Andrews

The Cleveland Browns continue to shell out big bucks, as they have given tight end David Njoku a four-year, $56.75 million extension, per his agent.

The average is just over the $14 million per year the Ravens agreed to with Mark Andrews last September.

Njoku had 36 receptions for 475 yards and four touchdowns last season. Andrews had 107 catches for 1,361 yards and nine scores.

About a year ago, Njoku requested a trade. The Browns did not oblige, Njoku rescinded it, and Cleveland placed the franchise tag on him this offseason before inking him to the new deal.

"The Browns tagged Njoku because demand outweighs supply at the tight end position - and specifically for tight ends with the kind of speed and athleticism that Njoku has shown," The Athletic's Zac Jackson wrote.

"With so many moving parts on the offense, it's hard to peg exactly how he'll fit, but Kevin Stefanski has always involved tight ends in his offense and the addition of Watson should give Njoku more chances to use his speed to create space and potentially create big plays. This huge investment comes with risk, but the Browns think Njoku can eventually be a key piece of their offense."

The Browns are hoping that Njoku, whose finest season was in 2018 when Baker Mayfield was a rookie, will break out with Deshaun Watson under center.

"Watson's ability to scramble and throw on the run should benefit Njoku, who's shown the ability to create after the catch. He just never done anything consistently well," Jackson wrote.

The Browns are now the NFL's only team that has a quarterback (Watson), running back (Nick Chubb), wide receiver (Amari Cooper), and tight end (Njoku) that all rank in the top seven at their position in guaranteed money, per ESPN's Jake Trotter.

Pittsburgh Steelers: Introducing New General Manager Omar Khan

After a long search and interview process, the Steelers hired and introduced their new general manager last week, Omar Khan.

Khan has spent more than two decades with the Steelers, primarily in football and business administration roles. Pittsburgh is hoping his familiarity will help with a smooth transition from Kevin Colbert.

Khan is the Steelers' first general manager since the 1970s without a background in talent evaluation, per ESPN's Brooke Pryor.

Cincinnati Bengals: A Rookie Might Fill Final Offensive Line Spot

The Bengals signed three free agents to start on their offensive line – center Ted Karras, right guard Alex Cappa and right tackle La'el Collins. Now a rookie, and their only offensive draft pick, might be the final piece to their offensive line puzzle.

Cordell Volson, a fourth-round pick out of North Dakota State, is in the mix to start at left guard, per ESPN's Ben Baby.

"It appears the starting spot at left guard is open, which makes it one of the top position battles of the offseason. When the Bengals drafted him, Volson said he was ready to get to work," Baby wrote.

"During Tuesday's practice session open to the media, [Jackson] Carman worked with the first-team offense while Volson was with the second-string unit. It will take a very strong camp for Volson to prove that he can be a Week 1 starter."

Related Content

news

Late for Work 5/30: Ravens Could Lead the NFL Charge in Implementing Three-Safety Looks

Two possible trades the Ravens could make as they round out their 2022 roster. The Ravens overhaul of their secondary has others taking notice. PFF lists their Top 3 Ravens entering the 2022 season

news

50 Words or Less: Takeaways From Ravens' First OTAs

Lamar Jackson's absence isn't good, but it's also not the end of the world. Can a stacked secondary make up for the lack of pass rush?

news

Odafe Oweh Aims to 'Dominate More' in Year 2

After a solid rookie season, edge rusher Odafe Oweh plans to make a major leap in Year 2.

news

Late for Work 5/27: Ravens Should Make 'Aggressive Offer' If This Wide Receiver Is Cut

Team President Sashi Brown says there's no reason to be alarmed about Lamar Jackson missing OTAs. The AFC North is ranked as the second-toughest division. The Ravens' recent signings earn good grades.

news

Turnovers Are a Huge Focus for Ravens Defense

Baltimore's defense is putting a huge emphasis on producing more takeaways after forcing just 15 turnovers in 2021.

news

Ravens Sign Veteran Quarterback Brett Hundley

With Lamar Jackson not at Ravens OTAs yet, Baltimore added a third quarterback to the room.

news

Late for Work 5/26: Time to Hop on the Rashod Bateman Bandwagon

Analytics indicate Chuck Clark is the Ravens' most underappreciated player. The returning Brent Urban says 'it's great to be embraced by Baltimore.'

news

News & Notes: Marlon Humphrey Among Ravens Who Return From Injuries

Chuck Clark handles his business as usual by participating in OTAs. John Harbaugh expects Baltimore's young wide receivers to seize the moment. Numerous players are wearing Guardian Cap helmet covers during practice.

news

Practice Report: 10 First Impressions From First Ravens OTA

Rookie first-round pick Kyle Hamilton flies around the field and looks good in one-on-one matchups.

news

Lamar Jackson's Teammates Confident He's Working Hard Away From Team

Head Coach John Harbaugh said he didn't want to speak for Lamar Jackson on why he isn't at the start of Ravens Organized Team Activities.

news

Mailbag: How Will the Ravens Use Chuck Clark?

How is the running back room shaping up? Will the Ravens sign any more cornerbacks? What position would the team still like to reinforce?

Find Tickets
Find Tickets Here
Learn More
Join Us For Beach Bash
Advertising