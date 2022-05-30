Around the AFC North: Browns Give Huge Extension to Tight End

Cleveland Browns: Browns Give Tight End Huge Extension Topping Mark Andrews
The Cleveland Browns continue to shell out big bucks, as they have given tight end David Njoku a four-year, $56.75 million extension, per his agent.
The average is just over the $14 million per year the Ravens agreed to with Mark Andrews last September.
Njoku had 36 receptions for 475 yards and four touchdowns last season. Andrews had 107 catches for 1,361 yards and nine scores.
About a year ago, Njoku requested a trade. The Browns did not oblige, Njoku rescinded it, and Cleveland placed the franchise tag on him this offseason before inking him to the new deal.
"The Browns tagged Njoku because demand outweighs supply at the tight end position - and specifically for tight ends with the kind of speed and athleticism that Njoku has shown," The Athletic's Zac Jackson wrote.
"With so many moving parts on the offense, it's hard to peg exactly how he'll fit, but Kevin Stefanski has always involved tight ends in his offense and the addition of Watson should give Njoku more chances to use his speed to create space and potentially create big plays. This huge investment comes with risk, but the Browns think Njoku can eventually be a key piece of their offense."
The Browns are hoping that Njoku, whose finest season was in 2018 when Baker Mayfield was a rookie, will break out with Deshaun Watson under center.
"Watson's ability to scramble and throw on the run should benefit Njoku, who's shown the ability to create after the catch. He just never done anything consistently well," Jackson wrote.
The Browns are now the NFL's only team that has a quarterback (Watson), running back (Nick Chubb), wide receiver (Amari Cooper), and tight end (Njoku) that all rank in the top seven at their position in guaranteed money, per ESPN's Jake Trotter.
Pittsburgh Steelers: Introducing New General Manager Omar Khan
After a long search and interview process, the Steelers hired and introduced their new general manager last week, Omar Khan.
Khan has spent more than two decades with the Steelers, primarily in football and business administration roles. Pittsburgh is hoping his familiarity will help with a smooth transition from Kevin Colbert.
Khan is the Steelers' first general manager since the 1970s without a background in talent evaluation, per ESPN's Brooke Pryor.
Cincinnati Bengals: A Rookie Might Fill Final Offensive Line Spot
The Bengals signed three free agents to start on their offensive line – center Ted Karras, right guard Alex Cappa and right tackle La'el Collins. Now a rookie, and their only offensive draft pick, might be the final piece to their offensive line puzzle.
Cordell Volson, a fourth-round pick out of North Dakota State, is in the mix to start at left guard, per ESPN's Ben Baby.
"It appears the starting spot at left guard is open, which makes it one of the top position battles of the offseason. When the Bengals drafted him, Volson said he was ready to get to work," Baby wrote.
"During Tuesday's practice session open to the media, [Jackson] Carman worked with the first-team offense while Volson was with the second-string unit. It will take a very strong camp for Volson to prove that he can be a Week 1 starter."