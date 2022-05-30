Around the AFC North: Browns Give Huge Extension to Tight End

The Cleveland Browns continue to shell out big bucks, as they have given tight end David Njoku a four-year, $56.75 million extension, per his agent.

The average is just over the $14 million per year the Ravens agreed to with Mark Andrews last September.

Njoku had 36 receptions for 475 yards and four touchdowns last season. Andrews had 107 catches for 1,361 yards and nine scores.

About a year ago, Njoku requested a trade. The Browns did not oblige, Njoku rescinded it, and Cleveland placed the franchise tag on him this offseason before inking him to the new deal.

"The Browns tagged Njoku because demand outweighs supply at the tight end position - and specifically for tight ends with the kind of speed and athleticism that Njoku has shown," The Athletic's Zac Jackson wrote.

"With so many moving parts on the offense, it's hard to peg exactly how he'll fit, but Kevin Stefanski has always involved tight ends in his offense and the addition of Watson should give Njoku more chances to use his speed to create space and potentially create big plays. This huge investment comes with risk, but the Browns think Njoku can eventually be a key piece of their offense."

The Browns are hoping that Njoku, whose finest season was in 2018 when Baker Mayfield was a rookie, will break out with Deshaun Watson under center.

"Watson's ability to scramble and throw on the run should benefit Njoku, who's shown the ability to create after the catch. He just never done anything consistently well," Jackson wrote.