By the Numbers: Ravens vs. Bengals

Dec 24, 2021 at 02:00 PM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

122421-BTN
BTN-1

The score of the Ravens-Bengals game earlier this season, marking the most lopsided win (24 points) for the Bengals in the all-time series history

BTN-2

Rushing yards per game allowed by the Ravens defense this season, the best mark in the NFL. Baltimore's 3.93 yards permitted per carry is No. 6, while the Ravens have also allowed the NFL's fewest rushing first downs (66).

BTN-3

Bengals RB Joe Mixon's rushing yards, which is the second-most in the league. The Bengals' rushing offense overall, however, is ranked 20th in the league at 109.0 yards per game.

BTN-4

Receiving yards for Bengals rookie WR Ja'Marr Chase the first time he played the Ravens. Since then, the No. 5-overall pick has averaged 40.5 receiving yards over seven games.

BTN-5

Number of sacks for Bengals Pro Bowl defensive end Trey Hendrickson, which ranks fifth in the NFL. He had one sack in the team's earlier meeting. The Ravens have faced four of the top five sacks leaders in the league this season.

BTN-6

Bengals are the NFL's top team regarding penalties, drawing a league-low 58 for a league-low 481 yards. The Ravens have 91 penalties (20th-tied) for 796 yards (21st-tied).

BTN-7

Number of defensive players the Ravens have on their 53-man roster due to widespread injuries and players on the COVID-19 list.

BTN-8

The number of players to start every game for the injury-plagued Ravens this season: OLB Tyus Bowser, LB Patrick Queen, T Alejandro Villanueva and G Kevin Zeitler

BTN-9

The number of quarterbacks who have thrown for at least 200 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 70 yards and two touchdowns in a single game, dating back to 1960. Tyler Huntley accomplished that feat against the Green Bay Packers. Lamar Jackson is not one of the seven QBs.

BTN-10

Successful field goals for Justin Tucker this season. With one more, he will extend his NFL record of seasons with at least 30 made field goals to seven.

Related Content

news

Who's Playing, Who's Not vs. Bengals: Lamar Jackson Is Still Sidelined

The Ravens could get starting right tackle Patrick Mekari back but may be without Pro Bowl returner Devin Duvernay.
news

Cover Story: Tyler Huntley Makes People Believe

Since high school when he won the starting job as a freshman, Tyler Huntley has shown a knack for making his team believe they can win with him at quarterback.  
news

Pundit Picks: Bengals Are Popular Pick in Huge AFC North Rematch

See who the experts are picking to win the Week 16 rematch between the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals.
news

Later for Work 12/24: What Analysts Expect in Ravens-Bengals Game

A majority of pundits are picking Cincinnati. An NFL analytics expert says the Ravens have one of the most difficult paths to the playoffs among realistic contenders. Which Ravens were snubbed from the Pro Bowl?
news

Lamar Jackson Doesn't Practice Thursday, Lack of Practice 'Does Become a Concern'

Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson hasn't practiced since suffering his ankle injury on Dec. 5. Tyler Huntley is preparing to start.
news

News & Notes: Ravens Won't Defend Joe Burrow-Ja'Marr Chase Like Aaron Rodgers-Davante Adams

Baltimore's run defense has remained No.1 despite injuries. Getting Patrick Mekari back would be huge for the offensive line. Ravens want to improve their two-point conversion efficiency.
news

Josh Oliver Placed on COVID-19 List

Ravens tight end Josh Oliver has joined the group of players on the Reserve-COVID-19 list. Practice squad quarterback Chris Streveler has also been placed on the list. 
news

Decimated By COVID-19 and Injuries, Ravens Defense Is Playing 'Squid Games'

The Baltimore Ravens have just 15 defensive players on their current 53-man roster and three are dealing with injuries.
news

How to Watch, Listen, and Live Stream Ravens vs. Bengals

The game will be broadcast on CBS and kick off at 1 p.m. from Paul Brown Stadium.
news

Gameday Threads: Ravens Look to Reverse History in Bengals Rematch

The Ravens will wear their white jersey and black pants, which they have gone 1-1 in so far this season.
news

The Best Kicker Ever, Justin Tucker Supports John Harbaugh's Decisions to Go for Two

The Ravens could lean more heavily on their world-class kicker in overtime, but Justin Tucker says anybody in the arena knows the right move is to go for two to win (or lose) the game.
