By the Numbers: Ravens vs. Broncos

Oct 01, 2021 at 01:20 PM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

100121-BTN
BTN-1

The completion percentage of Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, which ranks second in the NFL behind Dallas' Dak Prescott

BTN-2

Denver's all-time regular-season home record versus the Ravens, including five straight victories dating back to 2005

BTN-3

Denver's all-time regular-season home record versus the Ravens, including five straight victories dating back to 2005

BTN-4

Points per game the Broncos defense has allowed this season, ranking as the top mark in the NFL

BTN-5

Consecutive games with at least 100 rushing yards by the Ravens, one short of tying the Pittsburgh Steelers' record of 43 from 1974-1977

BTN-6

Games in which the Ravens have held opponents under 20 points since Wink Martindale was named defensive coordinator in 2018, marking an NFL high; Martindale was the Broncos' defensive coordinator for one year in 2010.

BTN-7

Plays of 20 or more yards by the Ravens offense this season, the second-most in the NFL behind the Las Vegas Raiders' 23

BTN-8

Lamar Jackson's average yardage distance of target, which leads the NFL through three weeks

BTN-9

Devin Duvernay's punt return average, which is the best in the league so far this season

BTN-10

Justin Tucker's career-long field goal at Mile High, which he will aim to top this week.

BTN-11

The longest field goal ever made at Mile High, made by Matt Prater in 2013 (the previous record for longest field goal ever in a game)

Related Content

news

Lamar Jackson Returns to Practice

After sitting out practice Wednesday and Thursday, Lamar Jackson returned Friday as the Ravens prepared to face the Denver Broncos.
news

Pundits Picks: Ravens vs. Broncos

See which pundits are picking the Ravens to win Sunday in Denver.
news

Late for Work 10/1: Predictions for Ravens vs. Broncos

Lamar Jackson's first 1,000 passes mark the NFL's greatest quarterback start ever. Lions Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn says multiple coaches asked him how to defend Ravens offense.
news

Jimmy Smith Makes Difference in Return, Will Have Expanded Role

Ravens defensive back Jimmy Smith's return to the defensive backfield after his ankle injury has paid immediate dividends for Baltimore.
news

News & Notes: Lamar Jackson Misses Another Practice With Back 'Flareup'

Offense will have more options once Rashod Bateman and Miles Boykin return. Ravens are still getting a feel for their running back rotation. Preventing Von Miller from wrecking the game is a top priority.
news

70 Yards? Justin Tucker Takes Aim at His Own Record in Denver

Can perfect conditions in Denver's Mile High thin air give Justin Tucker the boost he needs for another record?
news

Justin Tucker Boosted to a 99 on 'Madden 22'

After his record-setting 66-yard field goal, now is the time for gamers to test the limits of their kicking with Justin Tucker.
news

How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream Ravens vs. Broncos

The Ravens will head to Denver to take on the unbeaten Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
news

SociaLight: Local Restaurant Debuts Insane Menu In Honor of Bradley Bozeman 

ED Diner is benefitting the Bozemans' foundation with an elaborate menu featuring some of the offensive lineman's favorites.
news

Late for Work 9/30: What Position Should Ravens Try to Upgrade Before Trade Deadline?

Bradley Bozeman is playing at an elite level. Odafe Oweh makes ESPN's Top 10 rookie rankings. CBS Sports analyst and former NFL kicker Jay Feely says Justin Tucker is unquestionably the greatest kicker of all time.
news

Who's Practicing, Who's Not: Lamar Jackson (Back) Sits Out Wednesday

Lamar Jackson was reportedly held out for 'general soreness' while other veterans also got a day off. Derek Wolfe is still not back on the field.
Learn More
Find Tickets
Shop Now
Advertising