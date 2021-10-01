By the Numbers: Ravens vs. Broncos

The completion percentage of Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, which ranks second in the NFL behind Dallas' Dak Prescott
Denver's all-time regular-season home record versus the Ravens, including five straight victories dating back to 2005
Points per game the Broncos defense has allowed this season, ranking as the top mark in the NFL
Consecutive games with at least 100 rushing yards by the Ravens, one short of tying the Pittsburgh Steelers' record of 43 from 1974-1977
Games in which the Ravens have held opponents under 20 points since Wink Martindale was named defensive coordinator in 2018, marking an NFL high; Martindale was the Broncos' defensive coordinator for one year in 2010.
Plays of 20 or more yards by the Ravens offense this season, the second-most in the NFL behind the Las Vegas Raiders' 23
Lamar Jackson's average yardage distance of target, which leads the NFL through three weeks
Devin Duvernay's punt return average, which is the best in the league so far this season
Justin Tucker's career-long field goal at Mile High, which he will aim to top this week.
The longest field goal ever made at Mile High, made by Matt Prater in 2013 (the previous record for longest field goal ever in a game)