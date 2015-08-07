Byrne Identity: Marshal Yanda, One Of Ravens All-Time Greats

13 – Favorite Sport Outside Of Football?

"Has to be fishing. Fishing is a sport. I watch the tournaments. I even ice fish. That's how much I like it."

14 – Do You Believe In The Afterlife?

"I believe there is something after death. Don't know where we'll go or what we'll do, but I think there's something."

15 – Who Is Your Hero?

"I don't think I've ever had one. I didn't watch football on TV when I was a kid, so it's not like I idolized some player. It would have to be my parents. They prepared me, gave me the tools to succeed. Hard work ethic, giving everything you have. That's all from them."

16 – Your Most Memorable Ravens Game?

"It was the Super Bowl (XLVII). That was the biggest game of my life so far. It's like Matt Birk said, 'We'll remember the locker room and the celebration more than the game.' And, he's right. I remember charging the field after, the confetti – just like Ray (Lewis) promised. It was all so cool. We felt we were part of something special."

17 – Most Memorable Teammate, Including All The Way Back To High School?

"That's hard, a tough question. (long pause) Joe Flacco. We've played in so many games together. We won a lot of big games with Joe and because of Joe. We share those memories of beating Pittsburgh, winning the Super Bowl. We've been through a lot together."

18 – Best Player You Ever Faced?