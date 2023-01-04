Mailbag: Can Lamar Jackson Pull Off a Magical Playoff Run?

Downing: This question is about outside linebacker David Ojabo and tight end Charlie Kolar, who have both been activated in recent games, but only saw one defensive and offensive snap, respectively. There has understandably been lots of excitement and intrigue about the talented two players who have lost nearly all of their rookie season to injuries. What this comes down to is that the Ravens have depth at both of those positions and snaps are hard to come by for the two of them. It's difficult for the Ravens to take Justin Houston or Jason Pierre-Paul off the field in order to get Ojabo more snaps. The same goes for Mark Andrews and Josh Oliver, who has become a premier blocker. If the coaches felt like Ojabo or Kolar were ready to make a difference, then they would be getting more playing time. Now, there are still high hopes for these players after they both had to overcome significant injuries, but it looks like their impact as rookies will be limited.