Center Tyler Linderbaum Presents Intriguing Debate for Ravens

The debate about whether the Ravens should draft center Tyler Linderbaum will continue after the NFL Scouting Combine.

Linderbaum won't participate in offensive line workouts in Indianapolis because he recently resumed training after spraining his foot in January during Iowa's bowl game. He isn't ready to put his best foot forward in Indianapolis. But the bigger question for Baltimore is whether Linderbaum is the right choice to replace Bradley Bozeman at center should he leave during free agency.

Linderbaum is generally considered the top center in this year's draft, smart and athletic from a program renowned for producing top NFL offensive linemen. Iowa product Marshal Yanda was one of the best linemen in Ravens history, a potential future Hall of Famer. Former Iowa left tackle Tristan Wirfs was first-team All-Pro in 2021 and helped the Tampa Bay Buccaneers win a Super Bowl protecting Tom Brady's blindside.

However, Linderbaum is an undersized center by NFL standards. He's listed at 6-foot-3, 291 pounds. Some NFL draft analysts don't believe he's powerful enough to execute all of the physical blocking required in Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman's scheme in Baltimore.

Should the Ravens pass on Linderbaum with the 14th pick, at a position where size can definitely matter? Linderbaum knows that the question surrounding him, but he's not afraid to answer it.

"I think I can compete in any system," Linderbaum said. "Whatever system I get in, I think I can help a team out. I don't think I'm limited to what I can do. I'm confident in my performance and what I can do for teams."

That's what the Ravens will bank on if they take Linderbaum at No. 14. They've never drafted a center in the first round, but NFL Network's Bucky Brooks believes the Ravens should make an exception and take Linderbaum.