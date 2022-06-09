Charlie Kolar Signs Rookie Contract

Jun 09, 2022 at 06:03 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

DSC_0777-Edit
Baltimore Ravens/Baltimore Ravens
TE Charlie Kolar signs contract.

Charlie Kolar became the latest member of the Ravens' 2022 draft class to sign his rookie contract.

The 6-foot-6 tight end from Iowa State caught 168 passes over his four-year college career and hopes to become a reliable target in Baltimore's passing attack. He lined up in multiple formations for the Cyclones and caused matchup problems, taking advantage of his size to make catches even when tightly covered. Kolar caught 23 touchdown passes and did some of his best work in the red zone.

Kolar adds to Baltimore's already strong tight end group, which is led by All-Pro Mark Andrews and veteran Nick Boyle, who has continued an impressive comeback from a major knee injury suffered in 2020. The Ravens drafted two tight ends in the fourth round, Kolar and Isaiah Likely of Coast Carolina, and returning tight end Josh Oliver has made several nice catches during OTAs.

Seven of Baltimore's 11 draft picks have signed their rookie deals – safety Kyle Hamilton, center Tyler Linderbaum, defensive tackle Travis Jones, cornerback Damarion Williams, running back Tyler Badie, Kolar and Likely. Yet to sign are outside linebacker David Ojabo, offensive lineman Daniel Faalele, punter Jordan Stout and cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis.

