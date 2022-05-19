Chris Horton to Participate in NFL Diversity Coach and Front Office Accelerator Program

The 37-year-old Horton is entering his third season as Baltimore's special teams coach. He led a unit that was widely regarded as the top special teams unit in the league last season.

Horton has been on Head Coach John Harbaugh's staff since 2014. Harbaugh was one of the NFL's top special teams coaches for many years with the Philadelphia Eagles before he was hired by the Ravens in 2008 and became the winningest head coach in franchise history.