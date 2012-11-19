Chris Johnson Quickly Makes Presence Felt

Nov 19, 2012 at 09:15 AM
Baltimore Ravens Social Media Director/Digital Host Garrett Downing
Garrett Downing

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

19_ChrisJohnson_news.jpg


Chris Johnson was eager to make his presence felt in his first game with the Ravens.

And he didn't waste any time doing just that.

On Johnson's first snap as a Raven, the veteran cornerback forced a fumble by Steelers wide receiver Mike Wallace, which was scooped up by safety Ed Reed and led to the Ravens' first points of the game.

"I'm a vet, so I try to hold myself up to make the plays every time I'm out there to do what I need to do to help this team," Johnson said.

The Ravens signed Johnson last week in an attempt to add some depth to an injury-riddled secondary. When they signed him, it had been almost a year since Johnson had played a competitive football game.

He hadn't even practiced with a team since last December when the Oakland Raiders placed him on the reserve/non-football injury list. Johnson didn't attend training camp with any team and he spent the last several months working out on his own hoping for another shot in the NFL.

Then the Ravens came calling, and just five days after joining the team, he was on the field as the nickel back for a primetime game against the rival Steelers.

"To me it became evident [that he could play this week] the second that we signed him because I knew he was going to have to play," Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "It was the fact that he was in the kind of shape in the workout that we thought he was going to be able to do it."

The fumble that Johnson forced was an instinct play based on some of the offseason training he had while he was out of the game. He took boxing lessons to stay in shape, and the play on Wallace was a testament to those boxing skills.

"In the offseason I take boxing lessons, so that's a job for me," Johnson said. "I saw him cut across my face, so I just wanted to get a stray hand in there, and I knew I got the ball out."

Johnson's return to the NFL did end up getting cut short, as he tweaked a hamstring and only ended up playing six defensive snaps on the day. His status for this week's game is currently up in the air, but if he is healthy, Johnson showed that he could provide some much-needed contributions to an ailing secondary.

"We'll just have to see how the hamstring is Wednesday, Thursday to see if he'll be ready to go this week," Harbaugh said.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

50 Words or Less: Next Season Will Present Opportunity for These Young Players

The Ravens are going about their offensive coordinator search the right way. A Stanford cornerback could be on Baltimore's radar after a strong Senior Bowl week.

news

Rumor Mill: Three Candidates Interviewing for a Second Time

Here are the latest reports on the Ravens' search for their next offensive coordinator.

news

See the Fun the Ravens Are Having at Pro Bowl Games

The new Pro Bowl Games allowed players to have fun, while showing off different skills during competition.

news

Late for Work 2/3: Pundit Says Ravens Need to Find 'The Mike Macdonald of the Offense'

Bleacher Report says the Ravens are among the teams with the worst outlooks for the draft. Six Ravens are among the top five vote-getters at their position for the NFLPA All-Pro Team.

news

Tyler Huntley Finishes Second in Pro Bowl Precision Passing

The Ravens QB put on a show in his first Pro Bowl, finishing only behind hometown Raiders QB Derek Carr.

news

What the Ravens Will Do at the New-Look Pro Bowl Games

The traditional Pro Bowl game has been replaced by a series of skills competitions and three flag football games.

news

Late for Work 2/2: Pressing Questions the Next Offensive Coordinator Will Face

Could Demarcus Robinson be part of the solution at wide receiver next season? Sports Illustrated predicts the likely outcome for the Lamar Jackson situation.

news

Mailbag: What Kind of Wide Receiver Do the Ravens Need?

How will the Ravens address the cornerback need? Could they apply the franchise tag to someone else? Is John Harbaugh aiming for a younger offensive coordinator?

news

Mock Draft Roundup 2.0: A Variety of Cornerbacks Could Fit Ravens

The Ravens could take a cornerback in Round 1, and this year's draft presents some enticing options.

news

Late for Work 2/1: Ian Rapoport Expects Ravens Would Use Exclusive Franchise Tag on Lamar Jackson

Ravens have 'pretty good reason to be optimistic about next season.' Kevin Zeitler's wife addresses retirement speculation.

news

Late for Work 1/31: Four Key Roster Decisions That May Be Flying Under the Radar

CBS Sports analyzes the Ravens' chances of making a Super Bowl run next season. Is it a down year at wide receiver in the draft?

news

Tyler Huntley Named to 2023 Pro Bowl Games Roster

Ravens QB Tyler Huntley is replacing Josh Allen, who is unable to participate due to injury. RS Devin Duvernay has been replaced.

Enter The Auction
Shop Now
Advertising