Around the AFC North: Bengals to Reportedly Use Franchise Tag on Jessie Bates

At the NFL Scouting Combine last week, Bengals Director of Player Personnel Duke Tobin said he wants to keep Bates in Cincinnati, but would not say if the team planned to use the franchise tag.

"I'm not going to break any news today on that," Tobin said. "That's something we'll decide here in the next few days. As far as Jessie Bates, he's an important part of our team. We drafted him, he's a guy that developed and that has played well that has a real role on our team in a lot of different areas, particularly in leadership and play-making skill. He's a guy we want going forward. We want him to be a part of our group so we'll see what we can do to get that done."