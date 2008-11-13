Clash of the No. 1's

Nov 13, 2008 at 12:11 PM
e87fa7a4ede9485f808c064bd26a0dec.jpg


When something hurtles into a wall, it either bounces off or breaks through, right?

That's what will be tested this weekend in a battle between the Ravens' top-ranked run defense and the New York Giants' No. 1 rushing offense.

Giants Stadium will feature a backyard brawl where the uglier it gets, the more intrigue and suspense is generated.

Baltimore has had great success stopping the run this year. The Ravens are only allowing 65.4 ground yards per game. In fact, no opponent has gone over 76 net rushing yards all season and only one rushing touchdown has slipped through their front.

And perhaps most importantly, the Ravens are looking to continue a league-high streak of 28 consecutive games without allowing a 100-yard runner.

"That's what we take pride in as a defense," said defensive tackle Haloti Ngata. "We're definitely going to work hard this week to keep that 100-yard rushing streak up. We just have to do what we always do."

The Giants present the fiercest challenge to those gaudy numbers to date.

New York averages 168.9 yards on the ground each week, and has already rushed for 200 or more yards four times, including a high of 254 against the Seattle Seahawks.

Utilizing a three-pronged attack, the Giants are led by 6-foot-4, 264-pound running back Brandon Jacobs, who owns 806 yards and a whopping nine touchdowns on 153 carries. The league's fourth-leading rusher is known for his unlikely combination of speed and size that can erase would-be tacklers.

"There are not many backs of that size in the NFL, much less college," defensive tackle Trevor Pryce said, who will play a big role in containing Jacobs at the line of scrimmage. "He presents a unique challenge. That is the truth. If he gets to your DBs, it's lights out. It's bad. So our job is, hopefully, to stop him from getting there."

The onslaught does not stop with Jacobs, however. Derrick Ward owns 89 attempts for 490 yards and one score, while Ahmad Bradshaw has toted the ball 36 times for 295 yards and a touchdown.

Combined, all three backs average 5.3 yards per carry, as opposed to the Ravens' league-low average of 2.9 yards allowed per attempt.

"One thing you can't take away from them is that they're doing a great job with their offense and really letting all the backs really establish their mentality," said linebacker Ray Lewis, who paces Baltimore with 92 tackles. "They like to run the ball; we like to stop it. What the bottom line is, football is going to be football."

Recent history could point to the Ravens' favor. The most an opposing ground attack has gained on Baltimore this year was 76 net yards by the Indianapolis Colts.

Over the last two seasons, the Ravens have squared off against the No. 1 rushing team twice. The Pittsburgh Steelers went into a 2007 matchup (Nov. 5) totaling 159.1 yards per game, but left with only 90. The Atlanta Falcons only got 104 yards in 2006 (Nov. 19) from a unit that had been racking up 198.9 yards each week.

Going back even further, Baltimore has only let an NFL-low 18 backs hit the century mark since defensive coordinator Rex Ryan joined the team in 1999 (then as a defensive line coach).

So how have the Ravens shut down rival runners for so long?

"It comes from the fact that we can do it," Pryce stated. "That tradition continues. That's the thing that our coaches harp on: 'If you want to play fun football, you have to do the dirty work first and stop the run. If you guys want to get after the quarterback, [get] interceptions and all that type of thing, you have to stop the run.'"

Whether it is because they are chasing incentives or simply because of pride, the Ravens go into every game looking to uphold their stingy disposition, no matter who lines up across from them.

"We've shown we can stop it for 10 years," Ryan said with a smile. "They've got three good backs, and their offensive line does a nice job. But hey, we'll see what happens."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Chiefs

In their home opener, the Ravens (0-1) face the defending AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs (1-0) in a Sunday night showdown.
news

How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream Ravens vs. Chiefs

The 'Sunday Night Football' game will be broadcast to a national audience from M&T Bank Stadium.
news

Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

The Ravens could sure benefit from a tough environment Sunday night. It's too easy to second-guess trading Orlando Brown Jr.
news

News & Notes: Ty'Son Williams Learning From Stable of Veteran Running Backs

NBA star Ja Morant gave shoutout to Ty'Son Williams, who attended the same high school. Patrick Mekari's versatility is a blessing for the offensive line. John Harbaugh prepares for another matchup against his friend Andy Reid.
news

Who's Playing, Who's Not vs. Chiefs

Left tackle Ronnie Stanley is questionable after not practicing all week. Wide receiver Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown returned to the field Friday.
news

By the Numbers: Ravens vs. Chiefs

Here are stats and trends to know as the Ravens take on the Kansas City Chiefs on "Sunday Night Football."
news

Blitz Or Not Blitz? How Do Ravens Slow Down the Chiefs' Offense?

After three straight losses to the Kansas City Chiefs, the Ravens looks forward to another test against one of the NFL's most dynamic attacks.
news

Flo Rida Will Play Halftime Show at Ravens Home Opener

The star rapper will be part of a loaded 'Sunday Night Football' game at M&T Bank Stadium.
news

How to Get Your Mobile Tickets Ready 

Here's how to access your digital tickets on your mobile device before you arrive at M&T Bank Stadium.
news

Pundit Picks: Ravens vs. Chiefs

See who the pundits are picking to win Sunday night's game at M&T Bank Stadium.
news

Late for Work 9/17: Pundits Near Unanimous in Picking Chiefs Over Ravens

Are the Ravens asking Lamar Jackson to do too much? Second-guessing the Orlando Brown Jr. trade is unwarranted. Analysts still believe Ravens are contenders. 
news

News & Notes: Ronnie Stanley's Potential Absence Poses Another Challenge

Ravens adjust their running game to a new stable of backs. Odafe Oweh 'lived up to his billing.' Chris Westry injury will further test Ravens' cornerback depth.
Learn More
Find Tickets
Learn More
Shop Now
Advertising