Close Wasn't Enough For Ravens in Challenging 2021 Season

An incredible string of misfortune hit the Ravens in training camp and never let up. The team's three top running backs –

J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards – were lost for the year prior to Week 1. Edwards and Pro Bowl cornerback Marcus Peters suffered season-ending injuries during the same practice. The same practice?

"It's a different type of vibe that you get when those guys are running the ball," Lamar Jackson said. "We see the defenses getting tired when those guys keep coming with all the energy that they have. It definitely hurt us."

All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley played just one game, and All-Pro cornerback Marlon Humphrey, starting safety DeShon Elliott and Jackson all went down with season-ending injuries. That's hardly the entire list of injuries, and it does not include the double-digit number of players who missed time on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Ravens never said die, but there were moments when they had to say, "What next?"

"This year has just been unprecedented with the challenges and unfortunate injuries that have taken place," Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman said. "We hope all those guys get better and get back to form. The guys in and out, availability, etc., it's unprecedented. I have not experienced anything quite like this before."

The Ravens never leaned on excuses and played on, a testament to their character and the culture of the organization. Through the first 11 games, Baltimore looked like a team of destiny and rolled to an 8-3 start that included thrilling come-from-behind victories against the Chiefs, Lions, Colts and Vikings.

There were breathtaking moments, like Justin Tucker's NFL record-setting 66-yard field goal to beat the Lions, or Jackson's career-best 442-yard passing night that led Baltimore to a 34-31 victory against the Colts after the Ravens trailed, 22-3.

But eventually, the magic and the momentum shifted into a downward spiral. Losing Jackson in Week 14 was a major turning point. Starting in Week 10 against the Dolphins, Jackson struggled for three games prior to his ankle injury, but he was excellent for most of the first half of the season. The Ravens would have never been 8-3 without him and they did not win a game after his injury despite strong moments from backup Tyler Huntley.

The Ravens were shorthanded and snakebit down the stretch, unable to secure the one additional victory they needed to extend their wacky season into the playoffs.