Report: Tyus Bowser Suffers Torn Achilles

In a season full of injuries, the Ravens reportedly suffered one more major one during Sunday's season finale.
Outside linebacker Tyus Bowser is feared to have torn his Achilles near the end of Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic.
Bowser thanked people who had been praying for him Sunday night on Twitter.
Bowser is the Ravens' top all-around linebacker and had the best season of his five-year career in 2021, leading the team in sacks (7.0), while also posting career highs in tackles, quarterback hits and snaps played.
His versatility as a linebacker who can be relied upon in pass coverage, rushing the quarterback, or as a run defender makes him a key piece in Defensive Coordinator Wink Martindale's system.
Bowser was one of just four Ravens who started every game this season. Now he'll reportedly have a long recovery in hopes of being back to full strength for the start of next season.