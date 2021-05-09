Daelin Hayes Always Celebrates His Mom

When Hayes said he wanted to have his draft party in Florida instead of suburban Detroit where his family lives, Neal made it happen. That's what she always does for her sons.

"I was a mom at 20 years old when all my friends were out partying and hanging out, doing their thing," Neal said in telephone interview. "But for me, it was rewarding. I believe my children serve as one of the greatest inspirations of my life. They help me be grounded. Once you become a parent, your life is no longer about you.

"I just wanted to provide for my sons the opportunity that my parents provided for me. I didn't grow up on welfare. I always had the things that I needed, and most of the things I wanted. My goal was to match that, if not provide a step up. It was hard, but they saw how hard their mom worked. They see the sacrifices that were made. There were times when I worked multiple jobs. But I think providing that example for them allows them to know what it takes."

During his playing career at Notre Dame, Hayes established himself as more than just a star player. He was constantly involved in the community, using his platform to give back, especially to kids. He won the Freddie Solomon Community Spirit Award in 2020, honoring a college football player who has impacted the lives of others. A team captain at Notre Dame, Hayes has been an outspoken social activist; he helped register the entire team to vote last year, he taught at a community center in South Bend and he volunteered at a food bank.

Hayes says he got the giving-back gene from his mother, but Neal believes her son is being modest.

"I've worked in education my entire life, so he credits me, which I think is sweet, but I think it's a natural passion for Daelin," Neal said. "I really think it's part of the fabric of the man he's become. I think that's our biggest purpose in life, to take the gifts that we have to uplift others. Of all his accomplishments, I'm most proud of the fact that he's been able to give back to people. He's a strong man, with or without football."

Neal said Hayes became seriously interested in football around the fifth grade, when he asked to play in a youth league. Before giving Hayes her permission, Neal had a mother-son conversation.

"He came home and said, 'Mom, I want to go out for the Little League team,'" Neal said. "But the fee was a couple of hundred dollars, so I made the stipulation that if he went out for the team, there's no quitting. If I make the investment, you make the commitment."

Neal has a close friend who lives in Laurel, Md., and she and her sons have visited Maryland many times. Meanwhile, the Ravens were Hayes' favorite team growing up. He wanted to emulate some of the great defensive players in franchise history, and now he'll have that chance.

"Watching Ed Reed and Ray Lewis, even Terrell Suggs, when I was a younger guy, just watching that defense, just turning on Sunday Night Football and seeing them play under the lights or playing with them on Madden, it was a great experience," Hayes said. "Back when I was in high school, we had the Five Star at M&T Bank Stadium. I remember Coach (John) Harbaugh came and spoke to us.