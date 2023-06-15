Practice Report: Takeaways From Day 3 of Mandatory Minicamp

The Ravens wrapped up their three-day mandatory minicamp with a Thursday morning practice that had a slower tempo than the first two days. Many drills were done at walk-through speed, and there was plenty of teaching but not as much 11-on-11 work.
Here are some observations as the Ravens being their break between now and the start of training camp in late July:
- Charlie Kolar made a one-handed end zone catch that drew loud cheers from his teammates, led by All-Pro tight end Mark Andrews. It was a nice finishing touch for Kolar, who has enjoyed a strong offseason so far.
- Kyle Hamilton limped to the sideline and had his knee examined by the training staff, but he walked off the discomfort and eventually returned to action to make an end zone interception. The second-year safety is expected to be a major part of the defense in 2023.
- Players who did not participate Thursday include Rashod Bateman, Odell Beckham Jr., J.K. Dobbins, Del'Shawn Phillips, Patrick Ricard, Pepe Williams and Ronnie Stanley. Tyus Bowser did some work off to the side.
- Veteran cornerback Marlon Humphrey broke down the huddle after practice. Humphrey said he told his teammates that they have the talent to have a special season, and that they should return for training camp focused on giving everything they have.
- As usual, Roquan Smith sprinted from the locker room to the field at the beginning of practice. Smith's presence since the beginning of OTAs uplifted the intensity of the entire defense during offseason workouts, particularly the linebacker group.
- The day after officially signing his contract, Zay Flowers was targeted by Lamar Jackson on several red zone attempts at the beginning of practice. Flowers had a nose for first downs and touchdowns at Boston College, he's a new weapon that Jackson continues to build chemistry with.
- Defensive tackle Michael Pierce had a tipped ball to break up a Lamar Jackson pass. It was a strong minicamp for Pierce, who seems way ahead of schedule to be ready for Week 1.
- Rookie cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly had the day's first interception, showing nice anticipation by cutting in front of the intended receiver to pick off Jackson. Blu Kelly will have to earn his reps as a rookie, but he acquitted himself well during minicamp.
- Rookie offensive linemen Sala Aumavae-Laulu continued to see plenty of offensive line reps, gaining valuable experience. Veteran guard Kevin Zeitler said after practice that he has been impressed by Aumavae-Laulu's athleticism and attitude.
- Running back Justice Hill finished off a strong minicamp, taking advantage of extra reps with Dobbins not practicing and Gus Edwards not at full speed. Hill is a special teams mainstay but hopes to carve out a larger role in the offense.