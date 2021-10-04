Dear, Barbarians: Lamar Jackson Had a Career Day Throwing

Jackson entered the game averaging the longest yards per attempt of any quarterback in the NFL. He was coming off a performance in Detroit in which he threw for 287 yards and would have easily had a career-high had it not been for drops.

Yet, when he and the team's offensive coaches watched film of the Broncos defense, they knew they were going to come downhill and try to stop the run first and foremost.

"When we watched film, we watched the linebackers really give it away how close they were," Jackson said. "When at the line of scrimmage, the linebackers were right behind the defensive line, so they want to stop the run. We watched it on film over and over again. We knew we had to beat them with these kinds of passes and these types of play calls, and we did."

Talking about Jackson last week, Broncos Head Coach Vic Fangio said it's "almost like Barry Sanders is playing quarterback." But it wasn't Jackson's legs that beat him.

"We obviously wanted to limit his opportunities to carry it and scramble," Fangio said. "We did that but they were able to complete the long passes, which negated that."