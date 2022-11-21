Demarcus Robinson Is Thriving in a Larger Role

Based on recent performances, Jackson has no reason to stop feeding Robinson. He had six catches for 64 yards in Baltimore's Week 8 victory over Tampa Bay, and over the last three games he's gone for 15 catches for 204 yards.

Duvernay is now drawing more defensive attention, and All-Pro tight end Mark Andrews is always a focal point of the opposition's game plan. The Ravens will need production from other targets for their passing game to remain productive, and Robinson has looked more than capable of filling that role. He's been most effective on intermediate routes, getting open in man-to-man coverage or finding soft spots in zones. Robinson and Jackson connected several times on throws to the sideline against the Panthers.

Robinson spent six seasons with the Chiefs in one of the NFL's most prolific passing attacks, playing for Head Coach Andy Reid and building chemistry with quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Robinson won a Super Bowl with the Chiefs and has used that experience to his benefit with the Ravens. He has learned Baltimore's system quickly, becoming a leader in a wide receiver room that features young targets like Duvernay, James Proche II and Tylan Wallace.