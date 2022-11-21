Demarcus Robinson Is Thriving in a Larger Role

Nov 21, 2022 at 01:19 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

112122-Robinson
Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Demarcus Robinson

Demarcus Robinson is playing a bigger role in Baltimore's offense than many expected, and doing it well.

The 28-year-old wide receiver didn't sign with the Ravens until August after he was released by the Raiders during the preseason. By that time, Rashod Bateman and Devin Duvernay were established as the starting wide receivers and it wasn't clear where Robinson would fit, or how much he would play.

Now it's clear where Robinson fits. He's a key weapon in the offense, especially with Bateman (Lisfranc foot surgery) lost for the season. Robinson's importance was never more evident than in Week 11 against the Carolina Panthers, when he produced a season-high nine catches for 128 yards during Baltimore's 13-3 victory. The nine catches were a career-high for Robinson, while the 128 yards receiving represented his second-highest career total.

When given an opportunity, Robinson seized it, and his teammates and coaches recognize his importance.

"This guy right here [Demarcus Robinson] again came up big, 'D-Rob' making many plays," Head Coach John Harbaugh said after the win against Carolina. "I was going to give him a game ball, but he just got the one last week, so we'll have to see. He just played great again."

"He played lights out," Lamar Jackson added. "We've known what he's capable of though; we just have to keep feeding him the ball."

Based on recent performances, Jackson has no reason to stop feeding Robinson. He had six catches for 64 yards in Baltimore's Week 8 victory over Tampa Bay, and over the last three games he's gone for 15 catches for 204 yards.

Duvernay is now drawing more defensive attention, and All-Pro tight end Mark Andrews is always a focal point of the opposition's game plan. The Ravens will need production from other targets for their passing game to remain productive, and Robinson has looked more than capable of filling that role. He's been most effective on intermediate routes, getting open in man-to-man coverage or finding soft spots in zones. Robinson and Jackson connected several times on throws to the sideline against the Panthers.

Robinson spent six seasons with the Chiefs in one of the NFL's most prolific passing attacks, playing for Head Coach Andy Reid and building chemistry with quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Robinson won a Super Bowl with the Chiefs and has used that experience to his benefit with the Ravens. He has learned Baltimore's system quickly, becoming a leader in a wide receiver room that features young targets like Duvernay, James Proche II and Tylan Wallace.

"I've been to higher levels, and I'm just trying to get these guys to understand that, which I'm sure they do," Robinson said. "We just talk about it a lot. Just to let them know that we're not even halfway to accomplishing our goals, so we just have to keep going harder and harder, because we don't have one of our best players (Bateman)."

Robinson's production against the Panthers helped the Ravens' offensive balance, supporting a running a game that was led by another veteran player in Kenyan Drake (10 carries, 46 yards). Drake says it's important for Ravens receivers and running backs to make plays in support of Jackson, a unique quarterback who drives the offense as both a runner and thrower.

"We have a great quarterback, we have a great scheme, we have great playmakers in general," Drake said. "But when they take away something, we're going to use that to get somebody else involved, and that's why [Robinson] had a great game, and we're excited about him to mature in this offense. You know somebody's number is always going to be called away from the norm in a sense, and I'm excited about who's going to continue to step up."

Against the Panthers, it was Robinson. It wasn't the first time, and he has high expectations for the Ravens (7-3) riding a four-game winning streak.

"The defense plays outstanding almost every week; I think we just need to keep upping our ante on offense so we can meet their standard," Robinson said. "Then, I feel like we'll be unstoppable."

Related Content

news

News & Notes: Ronnie Stanley, Kyle Hamilton Injuries 'Trending in the Right Direction'

Coaches want to get Devin Duvernay the ball more. Ravens hopeful Gus Edwards can return this week. Rashod Bateman's surgery sets up well for a good recovery.

news

Ravens Snap Counts & Grades, Week 11 vs. Panthers

Patrick Queen and Roquan Smith played 100% of the snaps together. Devin Duvernay played a career-high 84% of the offensive action. Mark Andrews was full-go in first game back.

news

Around the AFC North: Bengals Offense Hums Without Stars Joe Mixon, Ja'Marr Chase

T.J Watt on Steelers' woes: 'Sitting here sulking about it isn't going to do anything.' Myles Garrett is worried that Browns are wasting prime years of key players.

news

Late for Work 11/21: A Win Is a Win, But Ravens 'Will Need to Play Far Better'

Concerns over injuries loom large over victory. Patrick Queen is emerging next to Roquan Smith. Rashod Bateman had his surgery

news

What the Panthers Said After Their Loss in Baltimore

Baker Mayfield gives props to the Ravens defense and the Panthers talk about their plan for limiting Lamar Jackson and the Ravens running game.

news

The Breakdown: Five Thoughts on Ravens' Win vs. Panthers

The Ravens' dominant defense is here to stay. The offense needs to be better situationally. Demarcus Robinson is carrying the load at receiver.

news

Ravens Defense Chasing 'Elite Greatness' After Dominant Victory Over Panthers

Marcus Peters forced a huge fumble that helped secure the victory, and the Ravens didn't allow a touchdown in their strongest defensive showing of the season.

news

Ronnie Stanley, Kyle Hamilton Leave With Injuries in Victory Over Panthers

Rookie safety Kyle Hamilton and All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley did not return after leaving Sunday's victory over the Panthers.

news

Lamar Jackson and Mark Andrews Playing, Gus Edwards Inactive vs. Panthers

Ravens All-Pro tight end Mark Andrews will return to action after a one-game absence. Gus Edwards will miss his second straight game. Second-round rookie David Ojabo is inactive.

news

How to Watch, Listen, Live Stream Ravens vs. Panthers

Here's how to track all the action when the Ravens (6-3) host the Panthers (3-7) Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium.

news

Gameday Preview: Ravens vs. Panthers, Week 11

Get the history, stakes, key storylines, players to watch and more in this week's preview.

FIND TICKETS
Find Tickets
Advertising