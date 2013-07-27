Dennis Pitta Carted Off Field During Practice

Jul 27, 2013 at 09:28 AM
Garrett Downing

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

072713_Pitta_News.jpg


UPDATE: Dennis Pitta suffered a dislocated hip and will miss at least the season opener. For more  information click here: http://rvns.co/4a

The Ravens had about the worst possible sight during Saturday's practice, as tight end Dennis Pitta was carted off the field during practice. 

Pitta went down after he collided with safety James Ihedigbo on a jump ball in the back of the end zone.

Several trainers tended to Pitta after the play, and they then helped him onto the back of a cart. Pitta had a towel over his head as he was carted into the training room. It was unclear what kind of injury he suffered on the play.

Offensive Coordinator Jim Caldwell is scheduled to address the media at 5 p.m. at the conclusion of practice.

We will update the story at that time. 

