Dennis Pitta Carted Off Field During Practice





UPDATE: Dennis Pitta suffered a dislocated hip and will miss at least the season opener. For more information click here: http://rvns.co/4a

The Ravens had about the worst possible sight during Saturday's practice, as tight end Dennis Pitta was carted off the field during practice.

Pitta went down after he collided with safety James Ihedigbo on a jump ball in the back of the end zone.

Several trainers tended to Pitta after the play, and they then helped him onto the back of a cart. Pitta had a towel over his head as he was carted into the training room. It was unclear what kind of injury he suffered on the play.

Offensive Coordinator Jim Caldwell is scheduled to address the media at 5 p.m. at the conclusion of practice.