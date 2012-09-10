Dennis Pitta, Ed Dickson Both Active vs. Bengals





Tight ends Dennis Pitta and Ed Dickson are both active for Monday night's opener against the Cincinnati Bengals.

They were expected to play after not being listed on the injury report at all during the week, meaning that they were full participants in practice.

Pitta is working his way back from a broken hand suffered just before the start of the preseason and Dickson is coming back from a sprained shoulder that he suffered during the preseason opener in Atlanta.

Bringing them back to the lineup gives quarterback Joe Flacco two of his favorite targets from last season. With Pitta and Dickson healthy, veteran tight end Billy Bajema is a healthy scratch.

The other healthy scratches for the Ravens are outside linebacker Sergio Kindle, defensive linemen DeAngelo Tyson and Bryan Hall and second-year receiver LaQuan Williams.

Second-year tackle Jah Reid (calf strain) is out after missing practice all week and rookie cornerback Asa Jackson is down after missing practice with an illness on Friday and Saturday.

Rookie outside linebacker Courtney Upshaw and safety Sean Considine are active after being listed as probable on the final injury report.

The inactives for Cincinnati are rookie cornerbacks Dre Kirkpatrick (knee) and Jason Allen (quad), running back Bernard Scott (hand), defensive end Carlos Dunlap (knee) and tight end Donald Lee (quad).

Kirkpatrick, the team's top draft pick, has missed the entire preseason after suffering a knee injury just before the start of training camp. Dunlap, the starting defensive end, was hurt in the team's first preseason contest.