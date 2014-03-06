Dennis Pitta Working To Get Explosion Back





But Pitta admitted Wednesday during a press conference that he wasn't his usual self once he returned to action.

"I'd be lying to you if I said I was 100 percent with my explosion and strength," Pitta said. "I didn't have any pain and I felt good playing, but kind of that quickness and that explosion wasn't all the way back – which was expected."

Pitta was still productive in the final quarter of the season, catching 20 passes for 169 yards and one touchdown.

The injury Pitta suffered during training camp was serious and rare, almost never seen on a football field. It's an injury more commonly found in victims of car crashes. The surgery to repair the hip fracture was successful and Pitta did not have any structural damage, but he still had to undergo an extensive rehab process.

PItta was healthy once he returned to the field, but he still had to adjust to being sidelined for nearly the entire season. Now Pitta has time to allow the hip to get back to full strength with weight and speed training before the Ravens begin training camp in July.