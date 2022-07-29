Derek Wolfe Announces His Retirement From NFL

The Ravens waived Wolfe on June 14 after reaching an injury settlement. Wolfe signed a three-year deal with Baltimore last offseason but didn't play in a game after.

He was injured during joint practices with the Carolina Panthers in last year's training camp, then briefly returned to practice in October before shutting it down. He had hip surgery in January, tweeted in March that he fully intended on coming back this season, then had another surgery in June.

Wolfe had a strong 2020 season for the Ravens, playing in 14 games (eight starts) and tying his career high with 51 tackles while adding one sack. He finishes his career with 122 games played, 350 tackles, 34 sacks and a Super Bowl ring.