Derek Wolfe Announces His Retirement From NFL

Jul 29, 2022 at 11:39 AM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

072922-Wolfe
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
DE Derek Wolfe

Former Ravens defensive end Derek Wolfe announced his retirement Friday, capping a 10-year career in the NFL that ended in Baltimore.

Wolfe spent his first eight seasons in Denver after the Broncos drafted him in the second round in 2012. He won Super Bowl 50 with them. Wolfe's announcement was made in conjunction with the Broncos.

The Ravens waived Wolfe on June 14 after reaching an injury settlement. Wolfe signed a three-year deal with Baltimore last offseason but didn't play in a game after.

He was injured during joint practices with the Carolina Panthers in last year's training camp, then briefly returned to practice in October before shutting it down. He had hip surgery in January, tweeted in March that he fully intended on coming back this season, then had another surgery in June.

Wolfe had a strong 2020 season for the Ravens, playing in 14 games (eight starts) and tying his career high with 51 tackles while adding one sack. He finishes his career with 122 games played, 350 tackles, 34 sacks and a Super Bowl ring.

The Ravens brought back veteran Brent Urban in late May to help step into the spot vacated by Wolfe.

Related Content

news

Rookie Center Tyler Linderbaum Wants to 'Be Commanding'

Being vocal is part of a center's job, and rookie Tyler Linderbaum is growing into a leadership role during training camp.

news

Late for Work 7/29: Busting the Myth That Lamar Jackson Struggles in Passing Situations

USA Today predicts the Ravens will make it to the AFC Championship Game. Rich Eisen says J.K. Dobbins can be one of the best running backs in the league.

news

Practice Report: Isaiah Likely Stands Out in Training Camp

Rookie tight end Isaiah Likely showed his ability to go deep. The timing between Lamar Jackson and Rashod Bateman looked good. Malik Harrison has potential as a blitzer.

news

News & Notes: Charlie Kolar Undergoing Sports Hernia Surgery

Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley is on a pitch count after tendonitis. Michael Pierce is working his way into shape. What John Harbaugh is looking for at left guard.

news

Lamar Jackson 'Hopeful' for Deal Before Season Starts

Lamar Jackson said he and the Ravens are negotiating during spare time in training camp and he expects there will be a cut-off before the season starts.

news

John Harbaugh Discusses Training Camp Practice Changes, Players Give it a Thumbs Up

The Ravens have changed their approach to training camp after a 2021 season where injuries were a major problem.

news

Ravens Look to 'Build One Hell of a Wall' After O-Line Upgrades

The additions of Morgan Moses and Tyler Linderbaum has the Ravens offensive line feeling good about protecting Lamar Jackson better.

news

Late for Work 7/28: Big Leap Predicted for Odafe Oweh

The reported reason David Ojabo is holding out. Patrick Ricard is the Ravens' secret superstar. Kyle Hamilton is a top five Defensive Rookie of the Year candidate.

news

News & Notes: J.K. Dobbins Imploring Ravens to Let Him Practice

Ronnie Stanley is 'really close' physically to where he's been at previously. John Harbaugh calls out the anonymous Lamar Jackson critic.

news

Art Modell One of 12 Finalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame

Art Modell was a finalist in 2020 for part of the special 15-member centennial class.

news

Mailbag: Why Are Ravens Moving to Afternoon Training Camp Practices?

What's going on with David Ojabo's contract? Who will be No. 2 in sacks this season? The character of this year's team in one word.

Find Tickets
Find Tickets Here
Advertising