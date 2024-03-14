 Skip to main content
Derrick Henry Picks His Ravens Jersey Number

Mar 14, 2024 at 11:46 AM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

From left: HC John Harbaugh, RB Derrick Henry, Adrianna Rivas, GM Eric DeCosta
Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
From left: HC John Harbaugh, RB Derrick Henry, Adrianna Rivas, GM Eric DeCosta

Derrick Henry is sticking with No. 22.

Donning a flashy purple suit, Henry arrived at the Under Armour Performance Center Thursday morning to sign his contract and meet with the media. It wasn't long before he went to the equipment room to pick his new jersey.

No. 22 is the same number Henry wore throughout his eight-year career with the Tennessee Titans.

It’s a tribute to his late friend and two-year Alabama teammate Altee Tenpenny, who was killed in a car accident in 2015.

Henry wore No. 2 at Alabama and started with that number when he first arrived in Tennessee. But he knew he'd have to switch to something between No. 20 and 49 once the regular season started, per the NFL rules at the time.

The rules have since changed and Henry could've chosen to go back to No. 2 in Baltimore, which was the number worn by free agent quarterback Tyler Huntley, but he wanted to keep 22.

That number belonged to second-year cornerback Damarion "Pepe" Williams last season, so no word on how that switch worked out.

Fans looking to buy a new Henry Ravens jersey can do so here at the team’s official online shop.

