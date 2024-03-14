Derrick Henry Picks His Ravens Jersey Number

Henry wore No. 2 at Alabama and started with that number when he first arrived in Tennessee. But he knew he'd have to switch to something between No. 20 and 49 once the regular season started, per the NFL rules at the time.

The rules have since changed and Henry could've chosen to go back to No. 2 in Baltimore, which was the number worn by free agent quarterback Tyler Huntley, but he wanted to keep 22.