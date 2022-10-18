Reports: Ravens to Sign Veteran WR DeSean Jackson

The 35-year-old Jackson has led the NFL in receiving yards four times and has the most 60-plus yard touchdowns (26) in league history.

Jackson split time last season between the Raiders (nine games) and Rams (seven games), catching 20 passes for 454 yards and two touchdowns. He still showed his trademark speed.

Jackson has impressive career totals of 632 catches for 11,110 yards and 58 touchdowns – numbers that have made him a dangerous game-breaking receiver, particularly during his first nine years in the NFL with the Eagles (six seasons) and Washington (three seasons).

The Ravens would be looking for Jackson to stretch the field and deliver some of the explosive plays that have been the hallmark of his career. Baltimore's No. 1 receiver Rashod Bateman has missed the last two games with a foot sprain, and the Ravens have a young receiving corps that also includes Devin Duvernay, who is having his best season, Demarcus Robinson, Tylan Wallace and James Proche II.

With Bateman sidelined, the Ravens' wide receivers have caught 13 passes for 121 yards combined the past two games. On Monday, Head Coach John Harbaugh said Bateman is "close" to returning.