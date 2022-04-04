Around the AFC North: Deshaun Watson Contract Could Have Ripple Effect on Division 

Cincinnati Bengals: Executive VP Says Watson Contract Could Have Ripple Effect on Burrow

The Ravens aren't the only AFC North team who could be impacted Deshaun Watson's reported $230 fully guaranteed contract with the Cleveland Browns.

While contract negotiations between the Ravens and Lamar Jackson have received plenty of attention, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will be eligible to sign an extension after next season. Bengals Executive Vice President Katie Blackburn said Watson's unprecedented contract could impact all teams looking to re-sign a young franchise quarterback.

"All contracts can have a ripple effect," Blackburn said via Jay Morrison of The Athletic. "I haven't looked at the (Watson) contract closely enough, so I don't know if there's ways the guarantees can void if certain things happen. Maybe that's not something that can happen. We'll see.

"We work in a world where we realize other contracts have some effects, so we'll just have to see where that all stands when it comes to be that time."

The reported 100 percent guaranteed money in Watson's contract far exceeds the what most other top quarterbacks have received. According to Peter King of NBC Sports, Josh Allen's contract is 39% guaranteed, while Patrick Mahomes' contract is 19% guaranteed. According to Spotrac, Aaron Rodgers received about $100 million guaranteed in his recently restructured $150 million deal.

It remains to be seen whether Watson's contract sets a precedent for future quarterback contracts.