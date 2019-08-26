DeShon Elliott Is Ready to Help Wherever And Hit Whoever

The Ravens have a spot open with Tavon Young sidelined by a neck injury, and Elliott could factor into the rotation.

His best position seems to be as a rangy safety on the back end, but he's improved his speed and can play near or far from the line of scrimmage. Like veteran Anthony Levine Sr., Elliott shows a versatility that could prove quite valuable.

"Shoot, I try to be a playmaker, so wherever coach wants to put me, whether it's corner, safety, nickel, linebacker, shoot, rusher, wherever it is, I just want to get on the field, no matter where it is," Elliott said.

Elliott made five tackles in Philadelphia and provided a highlight-reel hit that drew a penalty. After seeing the replay, the official told him he got the call wrong. In practice, Elliott has made some of the most impressive interceptions of any player on the team.

Elliott was a big-time playmaker in college at Texas (six interceptions, three forced fumbles, two interceptions his junior year), which led him to declare early. He was shocked when he wasn't selected until the sixth round.

Elliott flashed last offseason as well until he broke his arm almost exactly one year ago (Aug. 25) in the team's fourth preseason game in Miami, ending his rookie season prematurely.

"I was hungry," Elliott said. "That hung with me a lot, getting hurt last year, so for me to go out and be healthy, be ready to work every day nonstop, even to this moment, feels great."