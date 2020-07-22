Devin Duvernay Agrees to Terms, Entire Class Under Contract

The entire Ravens draft class has agreed to contract terms, with third-round pick Devin Duvernay reaching agreement on Wednesday just after first-rounder Patrick Queen..
Duvernay was one of college football's most prolific wide receivers at Texas last season, catching 106 passes for 1,386 yards and nine touchdowns. Working primarily from the slot in college, Duvernay will have an opportunity to make an instant impact offensively if he can make a swift adjustment to the NFL.
The Ravens drafted two wide receivers for the third straight year, selecting Duvernay and sixth-round pick James Proche from Texas. Ravens quarterback Robert Griffin III has worked out with both rookie receivers in Dallas this offseason, and he believes both will add more depth and versatility to the receiving corps.
"Both guys, phenomenally talented," Griffin said on "The Lounge" podcast. "It just comes down to them being able to showcase what they did in college at the pro level. They definitely have what it takes in my opinion, because I've worked with a lot of guys."
Duvernay was surehanded and ran with the mentality of a running back once he caught the football. According to Pro Football Focus, Duvernay had just five drops in 244 career targets. Duvernay's ability to find openings and catch balls in traffic could make him a reliable weapon for quarterback Lamar Jackson.