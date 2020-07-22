Devin Duvernay Agrees to Terms, Entire Class Under Contract

The Ravens drafted two wide receivers for the third straight year, selecting Duvernay and sixth-round pick James Proche from Texas. Ravens quarterback Robert Griffin III has worked out with both rookie receivers in Dallas this offseason, and he believes both will add more depth and versatility to the receiving corps.

"Both guys, phenomenally talented," Griffin said on "The Lounge" podcast. "It just comes down to them being able to showcase what they did in college at the pro level. They definitely have what it takes in my opinion, because I've worked with a lot of guys."