Dez Bryant Has to Hold Back Tears After First Touchdown in Three Years

"I'm being honest. I had to hold back my tears," Bryant said. "It's very emotional."

Bryant has had a long and arduous road back to the NFL after being released by his former Cowboys team of eight years.

After signing with the New Orleans Saints midway through the 2018 season, he suffered an Achilles tear in his first practice. Bryant sat out the entire 2019 season, then decided he still wanted to make a comeback because of his daughter.

Bryant saved his touchdown ball to give to his daughter and couldn't wait to call her after speaking with reporters Sunday.

"After I scored, the first person I thought of was my baby girl," Bryant said. "I'm serious when I tell ya'll, I had no intentions of playing ball. If it wasn't for her, I don't think I'd be out here."

The Ravens worked Bryant out in training camp, then signed him to the practice squad on Oct. 27 and brought him up to the active roster a month later. The adversity didn't end there.

Bryant was salivating over a matchup against his former Cowboys, but the veteran wideout was scratched just before team warmups because of a positive COVID-19 test. It was a tough pill to swallow after working so hard to come back and prove himself.

That night, Bryant was so frustrated that he tweeted "Yeah I'm going to go ahead and call it quits for the rest of the season." He later walked that back and said the support of his coaches and teammates, especially running back Mark Ingram II, was critical.