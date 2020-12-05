Dez Bryant Is Excited to Take on the Cowboys – With No Hard Feelings

Dez Bryant hasn't thrown up his trademark "X" yet as a Raven, at least not in the end zone.

Besides helping to pull the Ravens out of a three-game skid, Bryant would love nothing more than to do so against his former team.

But it doesn't seem to come from a place of malice. Both sides are heading into Tuesday night's game with nothing but positive things to say about each other.

"I'm looking forward to it," Bryant said Friday. "A lot of those guys on the team I know; I'm real good friends with. [They're] helluva [good] football players. Whenever we line up across from one another, I think it's going to be fun. It's going to be an exciting moment."

The Cowboys traded up to one spot ahead of the Ravens in 2010 draft to select Bryant – a native of Lufkin, Texas. In his eight seasons in Dallas, Bryant became one of the NFL's biggest stars and personalities.

He was one of the league's most dominant wide receivers over a three-year stretch from 2012-2014 in which he averaged more than 1,300 yards and scored 41 touchdowns. He's the Cowboys' career leader in receiving touchdowns (73).

But Bryant's production dipped as foot and knee injuries struck, and the Cowboys released their homegrown star and outspoken Pro Bowler following the 2018 season. Bryant tweeted that he took it "very personal" and later shot back after some negative public comments about his final season.

So, does Bryant still have any hard feelings?