Dez Bryant Placed on COVID-19 List

The Ravens have officially placed wide receiver Dez Bryant on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
That means Bryant will be sidelined for at least 10 days and miss Monday night's game against the Cleveland Browns.
Bryant had an inconclusive test before the game and was put into isolation as soon as the Ravens got that result. He was then tested again with a rapid results test and produced a positive, according to Head Coach John Harbaugh.
Bryant was eager to play against his former team of eight years and was distraught to get the news just before kickoff that he wouldn't be able to suit up.
Bryant has been dealing with that frustration since, and on Thursday, Harbaugh and other Ravens offered words of sympathy and support for what he must have been feeling and dealing with. Harbaugh said that as far as he's concerned, Bryant is still in the Ravens' plans.
Bryant tweeted later Tuesday night that he did intend to keep playing this season. Bryant has four catches for 28 yards in three games played since joining the Ravens.