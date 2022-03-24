Dick Cass and Sashi Brown Discuss Their Transition  

Ravens President Dick Cass became one of the NFL's most respected executives during his 18-year tenure.
As he prepares to retire, Cass is confident new Ravens President Sashi Brown is the right person to fill his enormous shoes. Cass and Brown have known each other since 2002, when Brown took his first job after law school at the Washington legal firm where Cass was a partner and senior manager.
Cass became a mentor and friend to Brown, and at age 76, Cass is comfortable passing the baton as team president to someone he holds in high regard.
"I knew him as a person and I interviewed him several times very closely this past year," Cass said Wednesday while sitting next to Brown during a press conference.
"What I saw in him is that he's a smart guy. He's thoughtful. As a young lawyer, a lot of guys come in thinking they know everything, and, of course, we don't know anything as young lawyers. He didn't pretend to know everything. You keep coming back to his people skills, his poise and his presence. I think people here will like him. I just think he's going to do an outstanding job."
Since early February, after the Ravens announced that Brown would succeed Cass on April 1, the two men have spent many hours together as part of the transition process. The 45-year-old Brown will assume the exact responsibilities currently held by Cass, overseeing all business areas of the organization, including finances, budgeting, non-football personnel, corporate sales, operations, communications and business ventures.
Brown has 13 years of NFL experience, including five seasons (2013-17) with the Cleveland Browns, where he served two years (2016-17) as executive vice president of football operations. For the past three years, he has served as the president of Monumental Basketball and as a special advisor to the Office of the CEO at Monumental Sports & Entertainment.
Stepping into his new role, Brown said he has received valuable insight from Cass. The Ravens have been one of the league's model franchises since their beginning in 1996 – successful on the field while making a positive impact in the community. Brown thanked Ravens Owner Steve Bisciotti for the opportunity to be Cass' successor, and thanked Cass for being a valuable mentor.
"I think it's rare to be able to describe a leader as having grace and class, but that's exactly what Dick has represented," Brown said. "He's been extremely steady and wise in his leadership of the Ravens.
"[He's] someone that I know myself and other executives admire from afar. It's been just tremendous to watch him as a young lawyer and growing up as a front office executive. I certainly have tried to model a lot of what he's represented and will certainly have some big shoes to fill, but I'm excited about the opportunity that he and Steve have afforded me here."
Cass has been an invaluable resource to the entire organization, admired for his integrity and calm demeanor, his business acumen, his legal expertise and philanthropic efforts. He has served on the boards of the Ravens Foundation, Inc., Greater Baltimore Committee, Kennedy Krieger Institute and Baltimore Community Foundation.
During his tenure, Cass has spearheaded multiple M&T Bank Stadium improvement/enhancement projects. Cass also led the construction and subsequent expansion, at a total cost of more than $90 million, of the Ravens' Under Armour Performance Center, which continues as one of the NFL's best office and practice facilities.
Cass opened his final press conference with the Ravens by thanking Bisciotti for naming him team president in 2004.
"I've had 18 great years," Cass said. "I'll be eternally grateful to Steve. Second, I want to thank all the people I've worked with, so many great people over the years. They've made my job a real joy. I've enjoyed coming to work every day. I can't say every moment is the greatest moment in the world, we've had a few losses along the way. But it's not because of the staff – hard-working, loyal, everything you'd want for colleagues to work with."
Meanwhile, Brown looks forward to starting a new role in his already impressive career.
"This is a tremendous organization and a great city," Brown said. "It's been a great three or four weeks in this transition with Dick as I've gotten to know the staff. I'm really excited to work with the staff here. As the newest member of the [Ravens] Flock, so to speak, I am really, really excited and honored to be part of this organization and part of this community."