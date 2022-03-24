Dick Cass and Sashi Brown Discuss Their Transition  

Since early February, after the Ravens announced that Brown would succeed Cass on April 1, the two men have spent many hours together as part of the transition process. The 45-year-old Brown will assume the exact responsibilities currently held by Cass, overseeing all business areas of the organization, including finances, budgeting, non-football personnel, corporate sales, operations, communications and business ventures.

Brown has 13 years of NFL experience, including five seasons (2013-17) with the Cleveland Browns, where he served two years (2016-17) as executive vice president of football operations. For the past three years, he has served as the president of Monumental Basketball and as a special advisor to the Office of the CEO at Monumental Sports & Entertainment.

Stepping into his new role, Brown said he has received valuable insight from Cass. The Ravens have been one of the league's model franchises since their beginning in 1996 – successful on the field while making a positive impact in the community. Brown thanked Ravens Owner Steve Bisciotti for the opportunity to be Cass' successor, and thanked Cass for being a valuable mentor.

"I think it's rare to be able to describe a leader as having grace and class, but that's exactly what Dick has represented," Brown said. "He's been extremely steady and wise in his leadership of the Ravens.